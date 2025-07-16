Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at Williams Center Spring Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crying on the Camino: A one-woman show written and performed by Celeste Mancinelli will be presented at Williams Center Spring Hall on Wednesday August 13th 7:30 PM.

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos"