Celebrity Guests Kat Graham and Andrea Navedo Will Be Honored At Westfield IFF

The Westfield International Film Festival will be honoring two inspirational women on October 5, 2019. Actress and new director, Andrea Navedo of the CW's "Jane the Virgin" will receive the festival's honor of this year's "Woman in Film." Actress, Kat Graham, best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett on the CW's "The Vampire Diaries" will receive the festival's honor of this year's "Humanitarian in Film".

Ms. Andrea Navedo has found success in an industry that was not designed to uplift women nor minorities. She and her work are an intrical part of the changing tides. The "Westfield International Film Festival Woman in Film Award" is presented to women in the film industry who defy perception. Recipients excel in front of and/or behind the camera in addition to pursuing passions beyond what is widely expected.

"Our definition of success does not hinge on fame or money. In an industry riddled with superficiality, we value passion. Successful artists are those who continue to chase their dreams despite the inevitable obstacles and setbacks along the way" explains WIFF founder and director, Gina Marie Rodriguez.

Ms. Kat Graham has launched herself to stardom and used that platform to educate and help those less fortunate. The "Westfield International Film Festival Humanitarian in Film Award" is presented to individuals within the film industry who have chosen to use their voice and influence to raise awareness and support at risk or marginalized groups.

The two women will be in attendance to accept their awards at the Westfield International Film Festival's Honoree Ceremony and Presentation on October 5, 2019.

Also honored at the Honoree Ceremony will be three young filmmakers, actors, and content creators- Luca Malacrino, Amanda Bear, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet, receiving this year's "Westfield International Film Festival Rising Star Award'. The festival honors these emerging talents and encourages them to continue realizing their dreams.

"Our hope is to encourage and inspire our guests, most of whom are also chasing their dreams of a career in the entertainment industry" says Assistant Festival Director, Stacy Ignacio.

The four day festival is a celebration of film and those who create them. Filmmakers from across the country will gather at the James Ward Mansion in Westfield, NJ to share their films and meet their audiences. Attending filmmakers will participate in Q&A's with festival guests.

The full festival schedule can be found at westfieldfilmfest.com/festival. Tickets are available on the website.

*All celebrity appearances are tentative and subject to change as film and television work demands take precedence, as can a personal conflict.





