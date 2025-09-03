Casting for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Algonquin Announced

Algonquin Arts Theatre has set the cast of its upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show, running October 10–19, 2025. Audiences are invited to do the “Time Warp” again as this outrageous, rock-filled cult classic comes to thrilling life on the Algonquin stage. Tickets start at just $27 and are available now at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



The production will star John C. Short as the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Michelle Elaine Lucey as Janet Weiss, and Michael Morch as Brad Majors. Joining them are Niko Lento (Riff Raff), Jennifer Nelson (Magenta), Claire McGowan (Columbia), Thomas Krey (Rocky), Tyler Cicardo (Eddie/Dr. Scott), and Tom McNeill (The Narrator). The ensemble includes James Chianese, Clint Gilfillan, Samantha Melillo, Michael Rue, Jennifer Shrestha, Amber Lynn Tanzi, and Cassidy Terracciano.



Featuring iconic songs such as “Sweet Transvestite,” “Dammit Janet,” and “Time Warp,” The Rocky Horror Show has been a global phenomenon since it first premiered in 1973. Known for its blend of sci-fi, campy humor, and unforgettable rock ’n’ roll score, the show invites audiences to dress up, participate, and embrace the outrageous fun.



“Algonquin audiences are in for a wild and wonderful experience,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director at Algonquin Arts Theatre. “This cast is packed with incredible talent, and we can’t wait to share the energy and excitement of Rocky Horror with the community.”



The Rocky Horror Show creative team includes; Sean Openshaw, Director/Choreographer; Robert Sammond, Musical Director; Caroline Laberdee; Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Frankie Confalone, Costume Design; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design and Julie Nagy, Producer.



The Rocky Horror Show is recommended for patrons 16 years and up and is sponsored by Shorehaven Wealth Partners.



Richard O’Brien’s THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

October 10–19, 2025

Book, Music and Lyrics by Richard O'Brien



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com



JOHN C. SHORT (DR. FRANK-N-FURTER) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin. Recent credits include 1776 (John Adams), Footloose (Cowboy Bob/Coach), The Diary of Anne Frank (Otto Frank), and Batboy (Dr. Parker).



Michelle Elaine LUCEY (JANET WEISS) is psyched to be making her Algonquin stage debut in a show she’s loved since entirely too young an age. She was last seen at Spring Lake in Annie (Grace). Favorite credits include Ragtime (Mother), The Addams Family (Alice), The Music Man (Marian), School of Rock (Rosalie; Phoenix), Something Rotten (Bea; MPO), Spelling Bee (Rona), Man of La Mancha (Aldonza; Curtain Call, FL), The Fantasticks (Luisa; A.C.T., FL), and Chicago (Velma; IRSC).



MICHAEL MORCH (BRAD MAJORS) is thrilled to return to the Algonquin stage. Previous credits include The Prom (Trent), My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins), Avenue Q (Rod), A Chorus Line (Greg), Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson), White Christmas (Bob Wallace), and Into the Woods (Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf).



Niko Lento (RIFF RAFF) is psyched to be returning to his Rocky Horror roots! Previous credits include tick, tick... Boom! (Jon) and Evil Dead the Musical (Ash Williams).



Jennifer Nelson (MAGENTA) has been seen on the Algonquin stage in Into the Woods (Witch), Kiss Me Kate (Hattie), Shrek (Dragon), and Gypsy (Mazeppa), among others.



CLAIRE McGOWAN (COLUMBIA) is excited to return to the Algonquin after Spring Awakening (Anna) and Grease (Jan). Other recent credits include The Sound of Music (Liesl), The Prom (Shelby), and You Can’t Take It With You (Essie).



THOMAS KREY (ROCKY) is very excited to return to the Algonquin stage after performing in Footloose (Willard) and The Who’s Tommy (Cousin Kevin).



TYLER CICARDO (EDDIE/DR. SCOTT) has appeared at Algonquin in Into the Woods (Rapunzel’s Prince), The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis), Hairspray (Edna Turnblad), and Shrek (Donkey). He has also served as an Algonquin Teaching Artist for the last ten years.



TOM McNEILL (THE NARRATOR) is honored to be making his Algonquin debut. Select credits include Rough Magic (Prospero), Forum (Marcus Lycus), The Rocky Horror Show (The Narrator), A Man for All Seasons (The Common Man), Quilters (Mr. Marco), Dracula (Van Helsing), King Lear (Cornwall/Albany), A Thousand Clowns (Murray), Working (Brother Trucker), Of Mice and Men (Candy), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Oberon), and A Christmas Carol (Marley). BFA, NYU Tisch School of the Arts.



JAMES CHIANESE (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be back at AAT. Recent credits include Footloose (Garvin), Rent (Angel), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Congregation), Kinky Boots (Angel), and The Who’s Tommy (Pinball Lad 2).



CLINT GILFILLAN (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be making his Algonquin debut! Recent credits include Hairspray (Corny Collins; Middletown Arts Center).



SAMANTHA MELILLO (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to return to the performing arts world alongside such talented individuals. A graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC, she performed regularly at the Off-Broadway cabaret Let’s Broadway!



MICHAEL RUE (ENSEMBLE) is excited to make their Algonquin debut! Favorite credits include SpongeBob the Musical (SpongeBob), The Prom (Featured, Trent Oliver), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Benjamin Calypso/Judah), Seussical (Horton), Oklahoma! (Ali Hakim), Spring Awakening (Ernst), and Fun Home (Bruce Bechdel).



JENNIFER SHRESTHA (ENSEMBLE) was last seen at AAT in The Wizard of Oz (Witch). Other credits include Fiddler on the Roof (Yente), Head Over Heels (Queen), The Diary of Anne Frank (Mrs. Van Daan), Rumors (Chris), Spring Awakening (Adult), and Beauty and the Beast (Wardrobe). Trained at NYU and Upright Citizens Brigade.



AMBER LYNN TANZI (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to return to the Algonquin stage! A graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy with an Associates in Acting, she is also an accomplished aerial/circus dance performer. Credits include Evil Dead (Shelly), Rent (Seasons of Love soloist), Tommy (Minister’s Wife/Mrs. Simpson), American Idiot (Heather), and Hair (Tribe).



CASSIDY TERRACCIANO (ENSEMBLE) is stoked to be returning to the Algonquin stage! Previous credits include Grease (Marty), Into the Woods (Rapunzel), and The Who’s Tommy (Ensemble).



ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.



