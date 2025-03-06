Cast Set for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Axelrod PAC

Beautiful begins performances on March 14 and runs through April 6.
The Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, NJ has revealed the full cast for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the first show of its 2025 season. Beautiful begins performances on March 14 and runs through April 6.
Kyra Kennedy (First National Tour: Waitress) stars as Carole King, reprising her role after a highly acclaimed run at the Paper Mill Playhouse.
“I am thrilled to step into Carole’s iconic shoes again,” said Kennedy. “It’s an absolute dream and privilege to portray this legend.”
Director/Choreographer Luis Salgado, who served as assistant Latin choreographer for the original Broadway production of In the Heights, returns to the Axelrod PAC, where he has directed several shows and now serves as a member of the theater’s Artistic Advisory Board.
“This cast is nothing short of incredible, reliable, talented and deeply inspiring,” said Salgado. “They have built a true artistic community, and I couldn’t have dreamed of a better group to bring Beautiful to life at Axelrod Theatre. The work they’re putting in is making this production a one-of-a-kind experience, unique to this space. The amount of dance developed into transitions and numbers, the vocal power all our leads bring to the table, and the depth of relationships these characters have developed in such a short time is truly mind-blowing. I am immensely proud of them and the vision we’ve created together.”
The Tony-nominated musical follows Brooklyn’s Carol Klein and her journey to becoming Carole King, world-famous pop icon and hitmaker. King wrote more than two dozen timeless hits; songs that would shape a generation. Audiences will delight in hearing favorites such as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move." Many of her songs also became hits for some of the biggest names in music, including Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, the Drifters and the Shirelles. Beautiful will take you on the ride of a lifetime with one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
Beautiful also features Reed Campbell (National Tour: Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Don Kirshner; Aidan C. Cole (Milwaukee Rep: Titanic) as Gerry Goffin; Seth Eliser (Paper Mill Playhouse: Beautiful) as Barry Mann and Allie Siebold (International Tour: Footloose) as Cynthia Weil. Joy Hermalyn (Broadway: Caroline, or Change; Fiddler on the Roof) returns to Axelrod PAC as Genie Klein, Carole’s mother. She previously appeared in Axelrod productions of Sunday in the Park with George and Fiddler on the Roof.
Kristen Olson portrays pop singer Marilyn Wald. Michael Nero, Jason Tyler Smith, Jaleel Battles and Steven Henry Thomas portray The Drifters. Ria Davie, Tiana Williams, Mecca Hicks and Gabriella Scott appear as the Shirelles, and the Righteous Brothers are played by Ben S. Daniel and Jeremiah Todd Smith. Reagan White plays Betty, Carole’s childhood friend. The ensemble includes Anthony Cangiamila and Emma Luxemburg, who also serves as dance captain.
The creative team includes music director Nate Patten (Broadway: Beautiful, Elf, Company); associate director-choreographer Gabriela Garcia (Broadway: Chicago, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas); lighting designer David Heguy; Costume Designer Johanna Pan; scenic designer Fred Sorrentino; sound designer Pat Alapa; projections designer Milton Cordero; wig designer Destinee Steele; props designer Marisa Procopio, production stage manager Jackie Robinson and executive producer Andrew DePrisco.
