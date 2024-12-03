Carolyn Dorfman Dance To Appear At 92nd Street Y in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 92nd Street Y, New York's 2024/25 Harkness Dance Center season will continue with The Legacy Project: A Dance of Hope from Carolyn Dorfman Dance. A Dance of Hope is a multimedia, interactive narrated performance that includes excerpts from Dorfman's full Legacy Project Catalog, a celebrated body of work that honors her Eastern European roots, Jewish heritage, the Holocaust and the American immigrant experience. Dorfman's 10-member multi-ethnic company performs works that share both the specific and universal stories of pain and loss, as well as redemption, compassion and hope. Performances are on January 11 and 12 in 92NY's Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center.

About A Dance of Hope and Carolyn Dorfman Dance

Through contemporary dance, multimedia presentation and interactive dialogue, choreographer and master teacher Carolyn Dorfman, a child of Holocaust survivors, takes audiences and students on a powerful historical and cultural journey. With depth and reverence, Dorfman draws on the rich Jewish legacy, its history, traditions, gestures, and music to create work that is honestly personal yet powerfully universal.

The Legacy Project: A Dance of Hope is multi-media, interactive narrated performance on the Holocaust, genocide, and immigration, featuring excerpts of Mayne Mentshn (My People), The Klezmer Sketch and The American Dream, and Cat's Cradle. All choreography is by Carolyn Dorfman.

"Each work", Dorfman explains, "is a ladle dipped into a historical caldron of faith, survival, and renewal. It is through my work that I seek to connect, share, and build bridges within and between communities. Our survival as a human race depends on it."

Carolyn Dorfman Dance has been a part of 92NY for over two decades, where many of her works were first shared in process and performance.

Comments