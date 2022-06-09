Camp is Back at The Children's Theatre of New Jersey

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong is thrilled to announce that we will be back, in-person this summer for camp July 11 through August 12. It has been a year full of challenges for all of us, but The Growing Stage remains committed to providing quality arts education for our community.

Executive Director, Stephen L. Fredericks states, "We're thrilled to be able to bring back our in-person Summer Arts Camp at the Palace. This program has been an integral part of our ongoing work in arts education since we started forty years ago. We look forward to welcoming the joy of our students in a safe, healthy environment and to have the chance to fill our theatre once again this summer with singing voices, dancing feet and the laughter found in making new friends."

2022 Camp highlights include:

· 5 weeks of In-person camp will begin on July 11.

· Daily classes in drama, dance, music and stagecraft.

· Each week culminates in a Friday evening camp performance for families to attend.

· A safe and healthy environment for your child.

Our Summer Arts Camp program is designed for children who will be attending kindergarten in the fall of 2022 through students who have completed eighth grade in June of 2022.

Each of our sessions have a specific theme and concludes with a 7:00 p.m. Friday evening performance. Families will be able to attend the event and a recording link will be provided as well for families to watch after the performance.

Our camp is under the direction of Lori Lawrence, Director of Educational Programming at The Growing Stage. Our staff consists of carefully selected, trained professionals in the fields of theater, dance, music, and/or education. Our counselors are high school and college students who are interested in pursuing careers in education, theater, or the fine arts.

For further information or to register for camp, please visit the website at www.growingstage.com or call us at (973) 347-4946. The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.