CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Cast Revealed At The Actors Studio of New Jersey

The Actors Studio of New Jersey has announced the full cast for its highly anticipated production of Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical, presented in special partnership with Broadway Licensing and Dunellen Theatre.

This electrifying jukebox musical, inspired by the cult classic 1999 film and packed with iconic '90s hits from artists like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Backstreet Boys, and The Verve, will take the stage at the historic Dunellen Theatre for two nights only-Friday, June 27th, and Saturday, June 28th, both at 8:00pm.

Audiences will be transported back to the era of frosted tips, butterfly clips, and dial-up internet as they follow the deliciously wicked tale of step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, whose web of seduction, betrayal, and revenge unravels at their elite Manhattan prep school. The cast features Jacob Covert as Sebastian Valmont, Mo DeGreen as Kathryn Merteuil, Kyra Anthony as Annette Hartgrove, Dani Saril as Cecile Caldwell, Bryce Gray as Ronald Clifford, Darrien Wilcox as Greg Mcconnell, Matthew Green as Blaine Tuttle, and Lisa Benke as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell. Rounding out the ensemble are Gabriel Argate, Samantha Ferrante, Niko Lento, and Sienna Mello.

The creative team is led by director Michael Restaino, with choreography by Coldin Grundmeyer, associate direction and choreography by Dan F. Sims, production management by Heather Welsh, stage management by Joey Palazzo, technical direction by James Russo, and production supervision by Adriana Negron.

Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical is a must-see event for anyone craving a night of nostalgia, drama, and unforgettable music. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.actorsstudionj.org/cruelintentions.

The Actors Studio of New Jersey is dedicated to producing bold theatrical experiences and providing exceptional opportunities for artists and audiences alike. With a commitment to artistic excellence, the company brings dynamic productions to the heart of New Jersey's cultural scene.

