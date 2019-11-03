Broadway, Concert, and TV Stars Set To Perform On NiCori Studios and Productions Winter Gala

NiCori Studios & Productions has announced the Fourth Annual Winter Gala on Friday, December 6 at 7pm at the The Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair. Scheduled to perform are Linda Purl (Broadway's Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Television's Happy Days, Matlock, The Office, Homeland and Designated Survivor), Nicolas King (Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, Worldwide Entertainer as Liza Minnelli's opening act for 10 years), Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway's Spiderman, Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages and Bonnie and Clyde), David LaMarr (International Headliner for Disney, Carnival and Princess Cruise lines). All performers are subject to change.



The evening will be hosted by award winning performers, Lisa Viggiano (BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award Winner) and Stearns Matthews (MAC and Bistro Award Winning Singer). Musical Direction by Jimmy Horan featuring Michael Advensky on drums and Wil Sapanaro on Bass.



Headed by Artistic Director and five time Tony Award Nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education, Corinna Sowers Adler and Executive Director, Nicholas Adler, NiCori Studios & Production's mission is to Educate, Inspire and Entertain. To fulfill this mission, NiCori has produced several shows and cabaret performances in Manhattan and the surrounding areas. The main focus of the studio is Educational Theater. NiCori offers three semesters of classes which all culminate in full performances. The spring semester is a "new works" cabaret which introduces their students to brand new authors and composers with an opportunity to perform at Don't Tell Mama in New York City. The summer is an intensive five week camp where students build self esteem and grow confidence as well as rehearse a full length musical theatre production. The fall semester, which is now underway, focuses on inclusiveness and ensemble. The NiCori Teen students are currently rehearsing once a week for a four show run of the Broadway Musical, Little Women while the NiCori Kids are rehearsing for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.



Besides a sense of community and celebrating the individual, NiCori prides itself on allowing as many students to take classes regardless of financial means. The Winter Gala is a springboard to ensure that no student is turned away due to financial hardship.



Tickets are $40 for the performance and $65 for the performance and post show VIP dessert reception in advance and $45 for the performance and $70 for the performance and VIP dessert reception at the door (cash only). Student prices are $20 for the performance only and $35 for the performance and VIP reception. Group tickets also available. The performance will be held at The Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair in Montclair, New Jersey. The VIP reception will be held at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, home of NiCori Studios & Productions. Visit nicoristudios.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Photos attached are Linda Purl, Nicolas King (black jacket) and David LaMarr (white shirt)





