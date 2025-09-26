Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band To Reimagine WEST SIDE STORY At McCarter Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



McCarter Theatre will present the Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band in West Side Story Reimagined on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

This electrifying performance will transform Leonard Bernstein's iconic score with Afro-Caribbean grooves, Puerto Rican bomba and plena, and the vibrant swing of New York jazz. More than 1,000 images by the legendary photography collective Seis del Sur will be projected behind the orchestra, fully synchronized with the music.

Immediately following the performance, Sanabria will join Jamie Bernstein, daughter of Leonard Bernstein, for a special post-show conversation.

Bronx-born Nuyorican drummer, composer, arranger, and bandleader Bobby Sanabria has performed and recorded with legends including Tito Puente, Mario Bauzá, Dizzy Gillespie, Celia Cruz, and Rubén Blades. His Grammy-nominated albums include Afro-Cuban Dream: Live and in Clave, Big Band Urban Folktales, Multiverse, West Side Story Reimagined, and Vox Humana, with West Side Story Reimagined earning Jazz Journalists Association Album of the Year. A celebrated educator, he teaches at the New School and NYU, has served on the faculty of Manhattan School of Music, and has been honored with Percussionist of the Year awards, induction into the Bronx Walk of Fame, and an Honorary Doctorate in Music from Lehman College.

Tickets and information are available at mccarter.org or by calling Patron Services at (609) 258-2787.