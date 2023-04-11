Bob Woodward And Carl Bernstein Come To NJPAC In October

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes journalism icons Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the Washington Post journalists who uncovered the real story behind the Watergate break-in and spurred Nixon's resignation. Join these Pulitzer Prize winners for an evening of conversation in honor of the 50th anniversary of their landmark book, All the President's Men, on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m.





Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein lead remarkable careers with decades of reporting experience in political news; they will share their stories and conversation about their newest books published just last year (Woodward's The Trump Tapes and Bernstein's Chasing History). This will be more than a look back-a look ahead. What lessons did America learn (and forget) from Watergate, and what parallels do we see in the headlines today?



In the early 1970s, Woodward and Bernstein broke the Watergate story for The Washington Post, leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The story set the standard for modern investigative reporting, for which they and The Post awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

Born and raised in the Chicago suburbs, Woodward has written 18 books, with 12 of them becoming No. 1 best-sellers, and serves as an associate editor for The Washington Post. Woodward was the primary reporter for the Post's articles on the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that won the National Affairs Pulitzer Prize in 2002. He won the Gerald R. Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency in 2003.

Bernstein, the author of five best-selling books, including biographies of Hillary Clinton and Pope John Paul II, also is an on-air contributor for CNN and a contributing editor of Vanity Fair magazine. In the late 1970s, Bernstein spent a year investigating the CIA's secret relationship with the American press during the Cold War for a groundbreaking Rolling Stone article.



Reserve tickets now to see Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.