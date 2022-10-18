Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bergen Performing Arts Center To Present TJ Miller & Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY In 2023

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Oct. 18, 2022  

bergenPAC announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Comedian TJ Miller comes to town Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway returns Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

TJ Miller

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$59

T.J. Miller has been diligently working to make people laugh for over 15 years. He has been performing his absurdist observational standup act worldwide and has never gone to the bathroom in his pantaloons on stage. His act has been described as "a one-man philosophy circus." His voiceover work includes The Emoji Movie, Big Hero 6, How to Train Your Dragon, Ice Age, and F is for Family. On-screen roles include Deadpool, Silicon Valley, The League, and Office Christmas Party.

Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway

Sunday, April 2, 2023 - 3 PM

$29-$79

100 Years of Broadway recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows, such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, CATS, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Jekyll & Hyde. These amazing performers light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they starred. Neil Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows.

Neil Berg is the composer/lyricist of the hit off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, which ran for two years at the Lamb's Theater in New York City.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030



