Bergen Performing Arts Center Board Of Trustees Welcomes Valerie Huttle As Its New Chair

Vainieri Huttle was recently elected chair of its board of trustees-the first woman to take that top leadership role at Bergen Performing Arts Center known at bergenPAC.



Huttle succeeds Robert Cook, who had chaired the board since 2020 and will now resume the role as President of the Board.



Huttle, a trustee, has provided vision and leadership for bergenPAC's current and future operations, including the current capital campaign project.



In 2003, Huttle assisted in establishing bergenPAC after the John Harms Theater closed its doors.



An unyielding supporter of the arts, cultural diversity, and awareness, Huttle served as an ex-officio member of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts since 2005 and a member of the New Jersey Assembly Gaming, Tourism, and Arts Committee since 2009.



A lifelong public servant, Huttle has an impeccable reputation for knowing how to bring people together for change. She's known for working with community leaders and politicians from both sides of the aisle to enrich New Jersey residents' quality of life.



Alexander R. Diaz, Executive Director, says, "We welcome Valerie as Chair of our Board. She is a steadfast advocate of the arts and arts education. She has been at the forefront of many major changes, has been an integral community member, and will lead our board with pride, progress, and forward-thinking."



Huttle served eight terms as a member of the New Jersey State Assembly representing Legislative District 37 and served on the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders, now known as the Board of County Commissioners, from 2001 to 2006, including a period as Board Chair.



Assemblywoman Vainieri Huttle attended Rider University and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a B.A. in English. Since 1981, she has served as president and director of Vainieri Funeral Home, a family-owned business in North Bergen.

Valerie Vainieri Huttle resides in Englewood with her husband, Former Mayor Frank Huttle III, and has two daughters, Alexandra and Francesca, and two grandchildren.



Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. The theater's legacy started in 1926 when it opened as the Englewood Plaza movie theater. United Artists purchased the building in 1967 and kept the doors open until 1973. Through the efforts of a group of local citizens under the leadership of John Harms, the John Harms Center came to life in 1976. In 2003, a small group of dedicated individuals led by Frank Huttle III helped preserve this special theater and rechristened it the Bergen Performing Arts Center. The historic Art Deco-style theater boasts one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, attracting a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC - the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reaches more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, "hands-on" training in music, dance, and theater by industry professionals. Through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons, the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School can thrive and enrich our community.