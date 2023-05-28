Bergen County Players to Conclude 90th Season With FROM STAGE TO SCREEN

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will present the final production of its successful 90th season, FROM SCREEN TO STAGE, opening on June 9, 2023. Reprised from a concept originally seen on our stage in 2010, FROM SCREEN TO STAGE is a new chance to see your favorite movie scenes from our American cinematic history come to life on the BCP stage as actors recreate them before your eyes. Performances will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, June 9 through June 11 (Friday and Saturday evening at 8pm, and Sunday afternoon at 2pm). Tickets to FROM SCREEN TO STAGE, priced at $15 for every performance, may be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Director Jacqueline McElroy-Poquette has directed over 30 wide-ranging productions at BCP, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Spamalot, A View from the Bridge, Man of La Mancha, the Perry Award-nominated Follies in Concert, 1776, and the Perry Award-winning The Beauty Queen of Leenane. She has also served on more than one occasion as chairperson of the Play & Casting Committee and has acted as mentor for many new directors or as a voice coach for singers. "There is such a large number of classic movie scenes that deserve to be staged, so we are having a great time developing FROM SCREEN TO STAGE for your enjoyment," says Poquette. "Each scene features a competition for power and the audience can decide who the winner will be. It should be an informative and fun evening for old and young alike."

The talented cast of FROM SCREEN TO STAGE includes David Arts of Wyckoff, Terry Cannon of Westwood, Emily and Leslie Darcy of Oakland, Margie Druss-Fodor of Westwood, Jeanmarie Garver-Gaydos of River Edge, Joann Lamneck of Hawthorne, David Luke of Wayne, Howell Mayer of Saddle Brook, Cassie Jo Romano of Emerson, Anthony Ventola of Oradell, and Cheryl and Glenn Woertz of Alpine.

The production team is comprised of Jacqueline McElroy-Poquette (Director), David Luke (Producer), Nick Nappo (Producer), Richard Field (Asst. Director), Michele Roth (Stage Manager), James Lugo (Member-at-Large), Elaine D'Addezio (Costumes), Ray Poquette (Lighting Designer), Sandra Conklin (Lighting Operator), Joe Ercole (Sound Designer), Anne Marie Goulding (Sound Operator), Rich Ciero (Props), Sarah Choi (Crew), Patrick Little (Crew) and Bob Young (Crew)

Acting on its desire to keep its members and patrons safe, BCP will continue to follow CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines and will adhere to the following protocols. Masks and vaccination are highly recommended but not required.

TICKET AND SCHEDULE INFORMATION

All performances take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets for FROM SCREEN TO STAGE are $15 for all performances. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

Those interested in Group Sales or benefit theater parties can call (201) 261-4200 (option #6)

BCP offers seating to accommodate patrons who are mobility impaired and can transfer from a wheelchair. These seats can be purchased by calling the box office at 201-261-4200 and will be released for public sale two weeks prior to performance.

'Rush' discount tickets for students age 25 and under with proper ID are available for $5 by walk-up starting 30 minutes before curtain at every performance, pending seat availability. Not available online. There is a limit of one discount ticket per student ID.

Parking is free for our patrons at the Park Avenue municipal lot, across the street, one-half block north of the theater, as well as street parking on Kinderkamack Road and various side streets, all within easy walking distance.

The Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-Equity, non-profit community theater company dedicated to presenting quality productions for the enrichment of the community.

Further information can be found at Click Here.