Bergen County Players To Host Post-Show Talkback With Psychiatrist and Cast of RABBIT HOLE

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will host an audience post-show talkback with the cast of Rabbit Hole and Psychiatrist Carey E. Gross, MD of Tenafly. The Q&A will take place following the play's performance on Friday, February 14. The play, directed by Dotter Fischer - also of Tenafly - is about how a family responds to the accidental death of a 4-year-old boy. Dr. Gross spoke with the actors about their characters during the rehearsal process. "Dottie is a friend of mine and I was very pleased to meet with the cast and discuss their very different grief reactions," says Dr. Gross. "I enjoy speaking with people, especially about emotions, family interactions and coping - and am delighted to participate in a Q&A with the audience. "

Dr. Gross, is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with over 35 years of experience in the medical field. "Rabbit Hole portrays the range of emotions and coping styles within a family following an unexpected tragedy," she notes. "For this story and these characters, it is an honest telling, even if it may not be exactly what someone else would experience."

The post-show talkback is included in the ticket price. Showtime on February 14 is 8PM. Further information can be found at www.bcpplayers.org.

The Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-Equity, non-profit community theater company dedicated to presenting quality productions for the enrichment of the community.

