Bees Deluxe To Play At The Lizzie Rose Music Room

Bees Deluxe will return to the elegant Lizzie Rose Music Room, offering an evening of original compositions and reimagined blues classics.

This non-profit, volunteer-run establishment offers a truly special "listening room" experience with just 70 seats, ensuring every audience member enjoys an unparalleled view of the performance4. The venue's commitment to musical excellence and its charming atmosphere make it a standout destination for discerning music lovers.

One of the defining features of the Lizzie Rose Music Room is its remarkable sound quality. The venue's design includes a 30-foot opening above the stage, which allows sound to travel in ways that larger venues cannot replicate. This unique acoustic structure creates a signature vibe that both artists and audiences appreciate, resulting in an immersive musical experience.

Bees Deluxe: Pushing Blues Boundaries

Bees Deluxe, a British/American modern acid blues quartet based in Boston, has been making waves in the blues scene with their innovative approach to the genre. Fresh from the release of their new album "Smash Hits," the band returns to headline at the Lizzie Rose after successful opening performances for sold-out shows with Mike Zito and Joanna Connor.

The band's repertoire spans original compositions and reimagined classics from legends like Etta James, Bobby 'Blue' Bland, Albert Collins, Fenton Robinson, and Billie Holiday. Their unique sound, described as a fusion of Chicago blues with psychedelic elements, has earned them critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. Bees Deluxe members are Carol Band who plays keyboards, harmonica and sings, Paul Giovine drums & percussion and bandleader Conrad Warre who plays guitars and sings, their special guest on this occasion is Rich Shields renowned session bass player. The band's repertoire includes addictive originals, as well as fresh takes on tunes by artists ranging from Billie Holiday to Jimi Hendrix. Bees Deluxe has toured from Maine to Miami winning fans, amazing audiences and sharing the stage with headliners like: Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Zito, Walter Trout, Joanna Connor, Matt Schofield, Roomful of Blues and David Maxwell.

John Muller of the North Jersey Blues Society says of Bees Deluxe:" "Think of music produced by Willy Wonka and Frank Zappa - If Alice had turned her tea party into a blues jam and left The Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter in charge with Salvador Dali as the band leader. The music of Bees Deluxe is amazingly unpredictable , delightfully improvisational, and remarkably creative. Chicago blues takes a few tabs of acid and the results are a fascinating kaleidoscope of pulsating dreams, visions, and even nightmares. Professor Marvel is taking you for a balloon ride but it is certainly out of control. Enjoy this roller coaster ride with all its twists and turns, spinning you every which way, your heart racing , your pulse soaring , reality crashing all around you as your senses teeter towards a new dimension. Welcome to the music of Bees Deluxe."

A Night of Modern Blues

Opening the evening is local blues heroes Twisted Livin' making their debut at The Lizzie Rose Music Room. Advance tickets are available now through the Lizzie Rose Music Room website.

For more information www.beesdeluxe.com

