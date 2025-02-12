Barrymore Film Center To Host Special WICKED Screening Event With Etai Benson and Alyssa Fox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, February 22nd, the Barrymore Film Center (153 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024) will be hosting a special screening of Jon M. Chu's 2024 film, Wicked.

Along with the screening, the event will include an in-person Q+A moderated by former Boq, Etai Benson (Company, The Band's Visit, Wicked) and featuring former Elphaba, Alyssa Fox (Wicked, Frozen). The event will start at 7:00 PM

All tickets can be purchased through the Barrymore Film Center's website.

Etai Benson is an Israeli-American actor based in NYC. On Broadway, he most recently appeared as Paul in the acclaimed revival of Company alongside Broadway legend Patti LuPone. He originated the role of Papi in the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit (Grammy Award, Principal Soloist). He played Boq in Wicked for two years on Broadway and Adam Hochberg in the National Tour of An American in Paris. Television: "Étoile" (upcoming, Amazon) and "God Friended Me" (CBS). Benson trained at The University of Michigan and the Moscow Art Theatre. With The 92nd Street Y, he developed The Torah of Sondheim, a lecture series examining the work of composer Stephen Sondheim through a Jewish lens. @etaibenson

Alyssa Fox, a Dallas, TX native, recently played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway for the show's 20th anniversary. She also was Elsa in Disney's Frozen for the closing company of the national tour, after being the standby in the original Broadway cast. She was previously seen in Wicked on Broadway as the Elphaba standby, after playing the lead role on the National Tour, and as the understudy in the San Francisco company.

The Barrymore Film Center is a nonprofit institution bridging Fort Lee's legacy as the Birthplace of American Cinema with a vibrant future in cultural arts, honoring history, fostering creativity, and enhancing regional cultural and economic vitality through film, innovative programming, storytelling, arts education, and community engagement.

