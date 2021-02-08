BWW Blog: The Top Contenders For the Next Super Bowl Halftime Show

This Sunday, Super Bowl LV was held in Tampa Bay, Florida and hosted the two best teams in the National Football League, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. And while millions of sports fans tune in across the country to watch the big game, many are more interested in the halftime show that always showcases an astonishing musical artist who brings a stunning performance to be remembered. This year, R&B singer The Weeknd had the honor of rocking the Super Bowl halftime show stage and wowed everyone watching with what could be considered as the best halftime performance of the last decade.

But once again, the timeless question arises: who will play the halftime show next year? Over the Super Bowl's history, many iconic artists such as Prince, Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen have been lucky enough to be the headline for the well known performance slot on national television. It's almost impossible not to quickly wonder who's going to be on the stage in the future. And because of those predictions, a small list of artists who not only deserve to play the halftime show, but also would give a beyond amazing performance, is only fitting.

1. Taylor Swift

As one of arguably the most successful and well known singer/songwriters of the current generation, it is no surprise to find Taylor Swift at the top of this list. Holding countless records within the music industry, a beloved discography from start to finish and incredible tours, Swift is an obvious pick to the Super Bowl halftime show. From her upbeat hits like "Shake It Off" and "Look What You Made Me Do" to the classics that everyone knows such as "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story", her performance would be nothing short of amazing and one that would be one of the greatest in halftime show history. Fans know the kind of energy and atmosphere that Swift brings to every live performance which only means this set would be no exception. The general population of America is both familiar with the heavily awarded artist, but also loves her work which makes her a clear choice to perform at halftime. If Swift were to play the very special spot, it would definitely be a favorite for years to come.

2. Ariana Grande

After finding both a huge fan base and wide success over the last few years, Ariana Grande is one of the most popular artists in the industry today. With her one-of-a-kind vocal range and undeniably catchy songs that have changed the face of Top 40 as we know it, the choice for Grande to play the Super Bowl's halftime show would be a great one. As seen through her tours and other live performances, the excitement and joy that is always prominent is proof of her ability to transform any space into a fantastic show. Hearing hits like "Thank U, Next" and "no tears left to cry" on the biggest stage in America would make for a very memorable and fun halftime show to remember by the millions of fans who tune in each year.

3. Drake

Besides these two powerhouse female artists who have left their mark on this generation's music and should play the halftime show, Canadian rapper Drake is another perfect contender for the big performance. Over the last decade, Drake has quite literally taken over the music industry with countless hits and setting unprecedented records. From the most popular songs such as "Hotline Bling" and "God's Plan" which have dominated charts, big events and everyday people's playlists, there is not anyone who isn't familiar with this rapper's catchy tunes. Which makes him an obvious pick to be considered for the halftime show. With a discography that is loved by millions and the power to make everyone dance no matter what is going on, Drake would be a clear choice to take over the iconic stage during the most watched television event of the year and definitely should in the coming years.

Although there is an entire year until the next Super Bowl is held in Los Angeles, California, the anticipation to see who will be the next big name artist to play the halftime show grows with each passing day. Whether it be someone on this list who should play the special spot on national television or an unexpected pick that will blow the audience away, it's sure that the 2022 halftime show will be another for the books.