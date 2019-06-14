BWW Blog: The SITIuation

Hello everyone! I've been blessed to be given the opportunity to study with Anne Bogart and Siti Company here at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs New York. While none of this training is brand new to me as it is to some of my colleagues here this whole experience has been mind altering.

In our first week we explored mostly the basics of Suzuki and Viewpoints. We also have begun our deep dive into the world of Three Sisters by Anton Chekov which we will be showing a production of at the end of the month. In the photo is me in my costume for Natasha!





