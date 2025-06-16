BUT I'M A SHOE, Featuring Broadway Actors, Screens in New Jersey This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



But I’m a Shoe, a new short film by award-winning filmmaker Chen Drachman, featuring Hamilton’s Alexander Ferguson and Suffs’ Housso Semon, is set to screen on 28 June at the Golden Door International Film Festival in Jersey City.

Ferguson and Semon met Drachman while studying at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) and have since made their mark on New York theatre. Joining them in the cast are Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra), Hila Naus, and Soledad Bautista.

In a statement, Ferguson said, “Working on this animated/live-action project with friends from drama school was a real joy.” Semon added, “Chen’s unique storytelling made this film a truly special experience.”

Drachman's debut film was 2020's The Book of Ruth starring Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh. Learn more about the film and more upcoming screenings here.

Comments