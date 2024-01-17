BRETT GOLDSTEIN: THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Comes to NJPAC This Month

The performance is on Saturday, January 27 at 6:00 pm.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

BRETT GOLDSTEIN: THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Comes to NJPAC This Month

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Ted Lasso, double Emmy winner, comedian, celebrated actor, writer, producer, and podcaster Brett Goldstein, as he brings his live stand-up tour, “The Second Best Night of Your Life.” to Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, January 27 at 6:00 pm.
 
Brett Goldstein—a breakthrough British creative force on and offscreen — has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after multihyphenates. He is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.” Hailed by fans and critics alike, season three made waves after surpassing its previous record-breaking haul, again leading as this year’s most-nominated comedy series with 21 Emmy nominations. His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him numerous accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy,’ making him the category’s first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years. He also received a 2022 WGA Award nomination as part of the show’s writing team, having scored two wins the previous year. Goldstein is the creator and executive producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which is renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. This follows the success of his critically acclaimed AMC limited anthology series, “Soulmates,” which he created and executive produced with Will Bridges. He hosts the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast Films To Be Buried With, which finds him candidly conversing with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them.
 
There will be swears…
Show is for ages 15+
 
Tickets are On-Sale Now and available at Click Here or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




