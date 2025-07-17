BEETLEJUICE JR. Comes to Hamilton Stage With Youth and Teen Casts, July 25–27

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical Artist's Prep (TAP), in partnership with the Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC), will present six performances of BEETLEJUICE JR. from Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 27 at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ. Youth casts (ages 8–12) will perform daily at 2:00 PM, with teen casts (ages 12–18) taking the stage at 7:00 PM.

These high-energy productions mark the finale of TAP’s four-week summer musical theater intensive, featuring nearly 70 young performers from Union County and the surrounding area. Now in its third year, the program is supported in part by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and provided 21 full scholarships for local students in 2025.

"From the very first day, our team has witnessed something truly special—young performers rising to every challenge, encouraging one another, and pushing themselves to grow not just as artists, but as teammates and storytellers," said Director Beth Kasper.

At the helm are Kasper (Director), Emalina Thompson (Music Director), Samantha Simpson (Choreographer), and James Mosser (Scenic/Lighting Design). Simpson, who is also TAP’s owner, emphasized the program’s mission: "We strive to create an environment where every camper feels empowered to take creative risks, learn new skills, and take pride in their growth."

Union County Commissioner Chairwoman Lourdes M. Leon added, “We awarded 21 scholarships this year, ensuring that students from across Union County could pursue their artistic passions without financial barriers. This program reflects our commitment to equity, opportunity, and the belief that the arts play a vital role in community development.”

Executive Director of UCPAC Danni Newbury encouraged local audiences to attend: “UCPAC strives to offer programs and performances that are educational, affordable, and enrich the arts in our diverse community. We are proud to partner with TAP to bring this incredible summer camp experience to local children and youth.”

Based on the hit musical, BEETLEJUICE JR. tells the spooky and hilarious story of teenager Lydia Deetz, who teams up with the mischievous Beetlejuice after discovering her new home is haunted. Together, they unleash chaos in a heart-filled tale packed with laughs, ghosts, and gleeful mischief.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.theatricalartistsprep.com and ucpac.org/events, or call 732-499-8226.