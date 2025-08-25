BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens Bergen County Players' 93rd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bergen County Players will launch its 93rd season with the highly anticipated area premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon, based on the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from young songwriter to superstar solo artist, will run at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell from September 13 through October 11, 2025. The production will mark the upcoming 55th anniversary of the release of King's iconic album Tapestry.

Beautiful features a stirring book by the late Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, with music and lyrics by legendary artists Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. The show enjoyed a nearly seven-year run on Broadway and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. BCP's production is directed by Alyson Cohn of Wyckoff, with musical direction by Steve Bell of Hackensack and choreography by Dominique Alvarado of Allendale.

The musical portrays King's journey through the music industry, highlighting her creative development and the challenges she faced as a songwriter. The score includes hits such as "So Far Away," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," "I Feel the Earth Move," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got a Friend," and "Beautiful," along with hits made famous by other artists, including "Up on the Roof," "One Fine Day," and "Take Good Care of My Baby".

Hadar Baron of New York City, an international singer, songwriter, and actress with strong Bergen County roots (Tenafly), will play the role of Carole King. Ms. Baron's musical journey mirrors King's, having recorded an EP in just three weeks - the same timeframe in which King recorded Tapestry. The cast of 17 also includes Jesse Kriesel of New City, NY as Gerry Goffin, Candice Belina of Paramus as Cynthia Weil, Steven Munoz of Caldwell as Barry Mann, Larry Brustofski of Oakland as Don Kirshner, and Cheryl Woertz of Alpine as Genie Klein. Supporting roles will be played by Alyssa Marie of Suffern, NY, Shelina Faith of New York City, Danielle Nelken of Clifton, and Tonette Smith of Tappan, NY as the Shirelles and others; Braxton Allen of New York City, Elijah Jackson of Montvale, and Saadiq Muhammad of Paterson as the Drifters and others; and Peter Moriarty of Tarrytown, NY and T'Bone Rube of Belleville as the Righteous Brothers and others. Rinn Maldonado of New York City portrays Betty, and Alyssa Fanelli Johnson of Cedar Grove is Marilyn Wald.

Alyson Cohn, the director, emphasizes the show's significance: "We're thrilled to open our 93rd season with this inspiring true story of a music legend. Beyond a mere celebration of Carole King's legacy, Beautiful weaves a profound tapestry of human experience, resonant across generations. It's a celebration of resilience, creativity, love, and the enduring power of music."

A BCP Life Member and current President of Bergen County Players, Alyson Cohn is a highly accomplished director and performer. Her extensive directing credits include acclaimed productions, including The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Laramie Project, and Angels in America. She was recognized with a Perry Award for Outstanding Direction of a Play for both Proof and God of Carnage. On stage, audiences at the Bergen County Players have enjoyed her performances in productions such as How to Succeed..., Little Shop of Horrors (receiving a Perry Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical), and most recently as Emma Goldman in Ragtime: The Musical (earning a Perry Award Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical). Offstage, Alyson is the Director of Music Together of Northern NJ, an early childhood music and movement program.

The production team is comprised of Michele Roth and Kathleen Ruland (Producers), Michele Roth (Production Stage Manager and Assistant to the Director), Steve Bell (Musical Director), Dominique Alvarado (Choreographer), Dan Seitz (Set Design/Construction), Lauren Zenreich (Set Décor), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Rob DeScherer and Tim Larsen (Sound Design), Sandra Conklin (Lighting Operation), Adam Mahonchak, Kelly Gebman and Carey Gselle (Sound Board Operation), Felicia Benson-Kraft, Alyson Cohn, and Lynne Lupfer (Costumes), Katie Lupfer and Melissa Giordano (Wig Design), Greg Guido (Crew Chief), Rich Ciero and Mark Bogosian (Crew), Jill Hendrickson, Aura Caicedo, Jody Rosenblit, and Rita DePinto (Dressers), Jen Bancks and Tina Ferrera (Properties), Joanne Guarnacchia (Make-up), Alan Zenreich (Photographer), David Luke and Andrew Whitney (Spotlight Operators), Janica Carpenter (Production Assistant), Felicia Benson-Kraft (Member-at-Large), Kay Koch (Social Media Director) and Marci K. Weinstein (Program Bios).

Bergen County Players will donate a portion of the 2025-2026 season's proceeds to Joan's Joy Foundation of Hillsdale, New Jersey, which honors the memory of 7-year-old Girl Scout Joan Angela D'Alessandro. The Foundation promotes child safety via programs and provides fun experiences for at-risk children. More info can be found at http://joansjoy.org/