Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces THAT'S LOVE! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Starring N’Kenge

Axelrod Performing Arts Center announced the premiere of That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical, starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-nominated internationally acclaimed performer N’Kenge (Motown the Musical, Caroline, or Change).

Previews begin on February 19, 2026 in Deal Park, NJ, followed by an official opening night on February 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. The production will run through March 8, 2026.

N’Kenge — the conceiver and guiding creative force behind the show — is thrilled to be directing That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical alongside Broadway veteran Christina Sajous (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical).

Together, they lead the world premiere with an unwavering commitment to honoring Dorothy Dandridge’s legacy, bringing her story to the stage in a powerful new light. With an extraordinary creative team and elite cast, N’Kenge brings the story of the late Dorothy Dandridge to the stage in a new light. The show traces Dandridge’s triumphant journey from humble beginnings to making history as the first-ever Black woman to receive an Academy® Award nomination in the category of Best Actress. Along the way, she endures struggles and heartbreak in pursuit of her dream, while the show’s stunning choreography, powerhouse vocals, and sweeping score celebrate her life and legacy with reverence and joy. From the first number through the final curtain call, it’s an impassioned and powerful portrait of the "first Black leading lady."

Blending Broadway, jazz, blues, and cinematic storytelling, the musical follows Dandridge through defining moments—from the Apollo Theater and Harlem nightlife to Hollywood’s golden age and the glamour of Las Vegas. The show includes a Broadway elite cast of 15 members, portraying iconic figures such as Marilyn Monroe, the Nicholas Brothers, and Harry Belafonte as part of Dandridge's world, illuminating the challenges she navigated in an industry that struggled to acknowledge her greatness. At its core, That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical explores identity, artistry, motherhood, and legacy — the intimate story of a woman fighting for agency, dignity, and her place in history against extraordinary odds.

The creative team brings together award-winning talent across disciplines. Two-time Emmy Award-winner Trey Ellis provides the book and original lyrics, while Tony Award-winner Shelton L. Becton contributes the music and lyrics. Choreography is crafted by Ray Mercer (Disney’s The Lion King), and the musical arrangements are shaped by Grammy Award–nominated artist Everett Bradley. The producing team features Michael T. Clarkston (Jersey Boys), Perri Gillon (The Last Five Years), MAC & Bistro Award Winner Dawn Derow, and TyNia René Brandon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Executive Producers include multi–award-winning Y. Dolly Fox, Tony Award-winner Willette Klausner, Tony Award-nominated Richard Bell, and executive producer The N’Kenge Foundation.

As part of its mission, The N’Kenge Foundation supports programs that expand artistic access and education — including Beyond the Spotlight, which helps students look past the glamour and understand an artist’s full journey. Using Dorothy Dandridge’s life as a case study, the program explores the pressures, racism, financial struggles, and emotional costs she faced. Students gain tools in mindfulness, mental wellness, and basic financial literacy, learning how resilience is built, how creativity supports well-being, and why caring for both mind and money is essential for a sustainable artistic life.

That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical’s journey to the stage has already garnered significant acclaim, beginning with two sold-out nights at Carnegie Hall during its concert debut. It continued building momentum with three sold-out performances at the New York Theatre Festival, where it earned the most nominations and secured the most wins of any production that season. And most recently, the creative team presented an exclusive, invite-only staged reading for industry professionals at the newly renovated Laurie Beechman Theater.