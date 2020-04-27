Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents Free All Ages Virtual Dance Workshops

The Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), part of the Axelrod Performing Arts Center of Deal Park, New Jersey, has been meeting a desired community need by providing a syllabus of multi-faceted, free-of-charge virtual dance and theater-arts workshops in response to the national "Stay at Home order" beginning in March.

Since that time, AXCBT has enjoyed an impressive attendance and garnered thankful, rave reviews from students and parents. For the program's launch, Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's director and choreographer, Gabriel Chajnik, presented his first Advanced Ballet Workshop online (March 27th) with students not only from New Jersey but all over the nation - and they have been 'tuning in' and dancing along ever since.

Renowned dance professionals joining Chajnik in the company's mission to offer 'dancing through distancing' include Michael Trusnovec of famed Paul Taylor Dance Company - hailed by The New York Times as "one of the world's most luminous dancers", Dylan Pearce, assistant choreographer of Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular, Gabriela Soto who is featured as a 'Shark Girl' in Stephen Spielberg's highly anticipated WEST SIDE STORY, and Jessica Sgambelluri of Martha Graham and José Limón Dance Companies. Perhaps even more impressive than the credentials of these heralded instructors is the fact that they have donated their time and talents as a way for the Axelrod Performing Arts Center and AXCBT to give back during these difficult times.

AXCBT's staff also enjoys a wide range of talented featured performers and instructors including Tuyana Balzhieva of the Moscow and Roxey Ballet companies, Lindsay Jorgensen and Olivia Miranda, both recent graduates of the Ailey/Fordham's dance program, Wendy Roman, who teaches a range of classes from preschool movement for beginners to triple threat musical theater for intermediate students, and Thomas Ryan Ward (also Fordham University educated) who has been inspiring students to explore poetry creation and combine it with dance, as well as teaching acting for dancers.

Axelrod Performing Arts Center's board members and staff share, "The positive feedback and glowing reviews regarding our virtual workshops these past weeks have been exciting and rewarding. Seeing the faces of our talented students beam as they 'dance through distancing' is completely heartwarming. It is our pleasure to continue providing high-quality instruction and impeccable guest artists for students and adults hungry for arts-based education." Workshops and information about AXCBT can be found at www.axelrodartscenter.com or www.axcbt.org





