Augustin Hadelich Performs Beethoven's Violin Concerto With the New Jersey Symphony

The New Jersey Symphony presents one of the foremost concert violinists in the world, Augustin Hadelich, in three performances with Music Director Xian Zhang conducting. Hadelich performs Friday, January 12, 2024, at 8 pm in Richardson Auditorium in Princeton; Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8 pm at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; and Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 3 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

The GRAMMY Award-winning violinist will play Beethoven's monumental violin concerto of which Hadelich recently told The Strad magazine, “Beethoven composed much of it in a high register that makes the sound shine with an incredible purity and transparency … [Its] length creates one of its greatest challenges: to sustain the long arc of the musical story, so it does not sound like an endless collection of ‘nice moments.'”

Also featured on the program is a piece originally commissioned by the New Jersey Symphony for the virtual 2020–21 season, i am a white person who _____ Black people, by Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain. Roumain, who goes by his monogram DBR, was limited in the original version to just strings and percussion, but has expanded the piece for this performance to include wind and brass instruments. This will be the first performance of the piece in front of a live audience.

When speaking of the piece in 2020, DBR said, “With i am a white person who _____ Black people, I am extending what has traditionally been my choice given to any white person: how do you see me and other BIPOC people, and what choice of word or phrase best reflects your opinion of Black people? Your choice, in part, reflects who you are.”

The performance closes with audience-favorite Pictures at an Exhibition, written first as a solo piano piece by Modest Mussorgsky and later orchestrated by Maurice Ravel.

Beethoven's Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich

New Jersey Symphony Classical

Xian Zhang conductor

Augustin Hadelich violin

New Jersey Symphony

Princeton → Friday, January 12, 2024, 8 pm Richardson Auditorium in Princeton

Red Bank → Saturday, January 13, 2024, 8 pm Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

Newark → Sunday, January 14, 2024, 3 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Daniel Bernard Roumain i am a white person who _____ Black people

Beethoven Violin Concerto

Mussorgsky/Ravel Pictures at an Exhibition