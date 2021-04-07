Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts + Cars Returns to Downtown Summit This Fall

This outdoor event will feature art for sale by local artists, hundreds of classic cars on display, live music, children's activities, a beer garden, and more!

Apr. 7, 2021  

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, in partnership with Summit Downtown, Inc. and Summit PAL, will co-host the return of Arts + Cars, the Summit Downtown Art Festival on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 10 AM-PM. This outdoor event will feature art for sale by local artists, hundreds of classic cars on display, live music, children's activities, a beer garden, and the regularly scheduled Summit Farmers Market. Artists interested in showing and selling their work can visit bit.ly/ArtsCars21 to download an application. The early bird date for applications is June 15, with a final deadline of September 5. Please contact Executive Director Melanie Cohn at mcohn@artcenternj.org with any questions.

For over 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Admission must be reserved in advance. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
Telly Leung
Telly Leung
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
Lot Of Strings Music Festival Returns To The Morris Museums Back Deck Photo

Lot Of Strings Music Festival Returns To The Morris Museum's Back Deck

MPAC Announces Slate Of Summer 2021 Drive In Concerts and More Summer Events Photo

MPAC Announces Slate Of Summer 2021 Drive In Concerts and More Summer Events

South Orange Performing Arts Center Presents A Virtual Evening With Fox News Host Chris Wa Photo

South Orange Performing Arts Center Presents A Virtual Evening With Fox News Host Chris Wallace 

Wharton Institute For The Performing Arts Continues Digital Collaborations With Two New We Photo

Wharton Institute For The Performing Arts Continues Digital Collaborations With Two New Webinars


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!