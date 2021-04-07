Arts + Cars Returns to Downtown Summit This Fall

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, in partnership with Summit Downtown, Inc. and Summit PAL, will co-host the return of Arts + Cars, the Summit Downtown Art Festival on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 10 AM-PM. This outdoor event will feature art for sale by local artists, hundreds of classic cars on display, live music, children's activities, a beer garden, and the regularly scheduled Summit Farmers Market. Artists interested in showing and selling their work can visit bit.ly/ArtsCars21 to download an application. The early bird date for applications is June 15, with a final deadline of September 5. Please contact Executive Director Melanie Cohn at mcohn@artcenternj.org with any questions.

For over 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Admission must be reserved in advance. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.