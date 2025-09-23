Art House Productions Reveals New Board Leadership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions, Jersey City's home for the performing and visual arts for the past 24 years, has announced a transition in leadership on its Board of Trustees. Michele Lewis-Bellamy, current Board Chair, will step down on September 24, 2025, after seven years of service, including four years as Chair. In accordance with board term limits, Lewis-Bellamy will conclude her tenure, and the board has appointed Michael Lord as the incoming Chair.

“I'm thrilled to pass the torch to Michael Lord,” said Lewis-Bellamy. “Michael served on the board when I first joined and rejoined us recently after returning to Hudson County following the pandemic. I have enjoyed my time serving as both a trustee and Chair, helping to guide Art House through the challenges of the pandemic and into a new home. With Art House thriving, it's the perfect moment to pass the baton.”

“Michele has been a steadfast leader, guiding Art House through multiple transitions, including the move to a permanent venue and the organization's financial and programmatic growth,” said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director. “She leaves the board at a time of great promise, and we are thrilled to welcome Michael Lord into leadership. We are grateful for Michele's service and excited for what's ahead under Michael's guidance.”

This transition marks an exciting new chapter for Art House Productions. With unprecedented growth in programming, a commitment to expanding impact citywide, and strengthened board leadership, the organization is well-positioned to foster new partnerships and support in Hudson County and beyond.

Lord, who previously served as a trustee from 2017 to 2019 and as Board Secretary, brings both historical perspective and renewed energy to his new role. “Michele Bellamy has set a wonderful example of leadership, and I am honored to step into this position during such a thriving time for Art House,” said Lord. “The organization is stronger than ever — with nightly programming, growing audiences, and impactful partnerships, education programs, microgrants, and scholarships serving our community. I look forward to the work that the staff and board can accomplish together, building on our current momentum as we move into the future."

“We are grateful for Michele's thoughtful leadership over the past four years,” added Bree Falato, Vice Chair of the Board. “While we are sad to see her term conclude, we are excited to welcome Michael Lord as Chair. His historical knowledge, dedication, and fresh perspective will help lead Art House into its next chapter.”