Art House Productions Reveals Lineup for ACCESS JC Fridays

Art House Productions has announced the lineup for ACCESS JC Fridays, taking place on Friday, June 6th. Jersey City's premier quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature a diverse array of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more, hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations. Attendees are encouraged to explore multiple venues to discover new art and engage with the local arts scene. Complete event listings and an interactive map are available at www.jcfridays.com.

Jersey City is home to one of the most vibrant art scenes in the tri-state area, boasting a wealth of talented artists. JC Fridays provides a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with artists, experience their latest works, and immerse themselves in the creative community.

Each June, we present ACCESS JC Fridays, which focuses on inclusion and accessibility. Art House encourages participating venues to present work from artists with disabilities and/or work that celebrates disability in any of its many forms. Partners are also encouraged to make their physical space accessible to all, including large print materials, ASL interpretation, captioning, and sensory tours.

An interactive map is available at www.jcfridays.com to help patrons locate artists and venues, as well as create personalized schedules.

Event Hosts Include: Angel’s Recipe Ice Cream, ARTS14C, Art for Everyone, Art House Productions, Art House Gallery, Blue Bird Tattoo Gallery, Cadencia Flamenco Dancers, CitySwipes, Dancing Tony, Defense Tattoo, DGA Studio, Dvora 175 2nd, Dvora Art House, Elevator JC, Evening Star Studio, Eyes Like Mine, Gallery 14C, Historic Downtown Special Improvement District, JC Print Room, Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs, Meow Mini Mart, Nest Micro Apartments & Haley Buchan, Orlando Cuevas, Outliers Gallery, Project Greenville, SMUSH Gallery, Sue Nilsson Photography / Nordic Seeress, Team Wilderness, The Oakman, Undead Arts, & more!

