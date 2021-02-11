Art House Productions Presents ART ROAST In Partnership With The Newark Museum Of Art

Art House Productions has announced Art Roast, a virtual comedy event roasting 90 art works in the Museum's permanent collection on Thursday, February 18th at 8pm. All ticket information can be found at www.newarkmuseumart.org/art-roast

This laughable lampoon will feature comedians Eric Feurer, Woody Fu, Erica Hernandez, Johnathan Ross, and Elena Skopetos. Audiences can Zoom in and watch these funny folks send up the museum experiences with a bit of irreverence. This program is recommended for mature audiences only. It contains adult language and jokes.

"The Newark Museum of Art asked Art House to partner on this unique and creative program that connects two art forms that don't typically collaborate. We're hoping the Art Roast, mixing visual art with comedy, is a step toward broadening, diversifying, and strengthening audiences for both our organizations," says Meredith Burns.

The Newark Museum of Art is New Jersey's largest museum. It holds major collections of American art, decorative arts, contemporary art, and arts of Asia, Africa, the Americas, and the ancient world. Its extensive collections of American art include works by Hiram Powers, Thomas Cole, John Singer Sargent, Albert Bierstadt, Frederick Church, Childe Hassam, Mary Cassatt, Edward Hopper, Georgia O'Keeffe, Joseph Stella, Tony Smith and Frank Stella. The mission of The Newark Museum of Art is to welcome everyone with inclusive experiences that spark curiosity and foster community.

Art House Productions has long awarded adventurous and diverse performing artists with a stage to expose audiences to their ambitious and challenging projects. Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org. Follow us on social media @arthouseproductions @arthouseprods.