Art House Productions And Good Pilgrim Present EVERYBODY IN THIS PLAY IS DYING!

Playwright Kathleen Jones of Good Pilgrim brings her new solo show, Everybody in this Play is Dying! to Art House Productions in Jersey City November 21 - 22.

Jones's previous one-woman play, Pregnant Pause, performed by Amie Cazel and directed by Maureen Monterubio, had two successful productions at United Solo (2016) and Planet Connections (2018). The most recent production was nominated for two New York Innovative Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Original Short Script.

The Pregnant Pause team reunites for Jones's new show, Everybody in this Play is Dying! based on her personal experience as an artist living with an incurable disease.

Interested parties can learn more about the show and purchase tickets by visiting https://www.arthouseproductions.org/products/everybody-in-this-play-is-dying-nov-21-22-2019

Maureen Monterubio directs Everybody..., about an actress with cystic fibrosis and how her disease ruined her acting career. The play explores Jones's personal faith in the historical Jesus and questions the place for miracles in our modern world.

"Kathleen puts it all on the line in her newest work," says Good Pilgrim co-founder Amie Cazel. "She turns over every stone, examining themes of loneliness, disability rights, forgiveness, faith, loss and hope. This very personal play has something for everybody."

Kathleen Jones's first solo show Daughter of Salt won Best Short Solo at United Solo.

Everybody in this Play is Dying! runs November 21 & 22 at 8:00pm at Art House Productions, 262 17th Street, Jersey City, NJ. Tickets are $20 standard, $15 for senior citizens, and $15 for students. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at (201) 918 6019 or visit Art House online at www.arthouseproductions.org. The Art House Gallery is open before and after the show. You can bring your drink in the theater! Proceeds directly support Art House's artists and mission.

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, MACK-CALI Realty, SILVERMAN, Manhattan Building Company, CoolVines, and Congressman Frank Guarini.

Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all the public programming presented by our organization at our newly constructed performance venue. While ticketing for events is general admission, we are happy to reserve seats for patrons with limited mobility, impaired hearing, vision loss, and/or any other medical condition(s) that may necessitate specific seating requests. Art House Productions is a fully accessible space, and companion seating is available for patrons with disabilities. Assistive listening devices, large print programs, publications in alternate formats, sign-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances are available upon request; please call (201) 918 6019 or email info@arthouseproductions.org at least two weeks prior to your desired performance.

Art House Productions produces work with a shrewd sense of social responsibility and challenges the idea of "universal" mind and "universal" body in each artistic endeavor.





