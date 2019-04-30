Art House Gallery Presents 'Illuminations' By Trix Rosen

Art House Gallery is honored and proud to present the photographic works of Trix Rosen!

"Illuminations" is a retrospective exhibition which traces a half-century of groundbreaking photographs celebrating gender-fluidity, endangered architecture, human struggle, laser light drawings and the Maitresse slideshow last seen at MoMA.

Powerful, compelling and transcending, this show is not to be missed!!

Opening Reception is on Sunday, May 5th from 3 to 6pm.

Show runs until June 2nd.

Gallery Hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3pm.

Appointments available - Contact gallery@arthouseproductions.org for information.

Curated by Andrea McKenna

Born in Brooklyn New York, Trix Rosen is an NY/NJ based photographer. Her career has embraced the fields of fine art photography, photojournalism, portraiture and historic architectural preservation. The scope of her fine art is driven by a desire to make a difference through addressing social justice issues that can transform local and global perspectives. Her spectrum of portfolios explores gender fluidity and identity within the LGBTQ community as well as documents endangered architecture.

Her original 1980's slide show MAITRESSE can be viewed at the Museum of Modern Art's exhibition, "CLUB 57: Film, Performance and Art in the East Village, 1978-1983," October 31, 2017- April 1, 2018, a major exhibition examining the scene-changing, interdisciplinary life of downtown New York's seminal and fabled post-punk alternative space in New York's East Village.

After leaving her job photographing stories that were aired as photo-essays on WNBC-TV Live at Five and News 4NY in New York City, Rosen travelled to many countries in Asia. She focused on assignments in the Philippines, where she lived and worked between 1984 and 2013. She produced A KALINGA JOURNEY THROUGH TIME, documenting her work in the northern indigenous Cordillera region. She is the President of Trix Rosen Photography Ltd. Her company specializes in photographing architectural restoration and historic preservation projects for the Library of Congress, the State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPO), and city, state and government agencies.

Rosen was the subject of a half-hour documentary about her life and photography, URBAN STORIES, Documentary Japan, Inc. (1997)

Rosen helped to develop the INSIGHT OUT! Digital Storytelling Workshops to teach visual storytelling and empower her participants with the skills to document their lives. She taught this program in New York City, Jersey City, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. Among the participants were teenagers in the Bronx NY at the Next Generation Center, gay, lesbian and transgender members at the Hudson Pride Connections Center in Jersey City NJ, and indigenous youth in the northern Philippines. The project is based on her experience as senior trainer, editor and international advisor to the award-winning InSIGHT OUT! Storytelling Project based in Bangkok, Thailand.





