Applications Open for New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s 2026 Career Accelerator Program

New Jersey Theatre Alliance has announced that applications are now open for its 2026 Career Accelerator Program, a six-month paid fellowship designed to launch the careers of emerging theatre professionals.

The program, which runs from January through June 2026, places fellows in three part-time, two-month assignments: two with professional New Jersey theatres and one with the Alliance itself. In addition to hands-on experience in theatre administration and management, fellows will take part in professional development seminars, mentoring, and regular check-ins with Alliance staff.

“This is an outstanding program on so many levels,” said Marshall Jones, III, Associate Dean for Equity and Associate Professor of Theater at Rutgers’ Mason Gross School of the Arts, and President of the Alliance Board. “Three lucky individuals have the opportunity to intern with our member theatres as well as the Alliance, and most importantly be duly compensated. There’s no doubt that the fortunate participants will have their career accelerated.”

The program is open to emerging theatre professionals, including recent graduates, adults pursuing career changes, and those who have completed high school but are not enrolled in college. It is not open to currently enrolled high school students. Applicants must be able to commit to the full six-month program, attend virtual meetings, and travel to partner theatres as needed.

The Alliance emphasizes that the program is designed to support emerging professionals from underrepresented communities in the New Jersey arts sector. Applicants from historically marginalized backgrounds—including Indigenous, transgender, non-binary, disabled, and/or people of color—are strongly encouraged to apply.

Former fellow Asia Jenine Todd (2024) reflected on her experience: “The connections I’ve made throughout my time in the Career Accelerator Program have led me to jobs, events, and resources that I wouldn’t have otherwise known about. Although the program has ended, the support of the Alliance and its member theaters have not; and I am deeply grateful for that.”

Three fellows will be selected for 2026. Each will receive $17/hour compensation, a $500 travel stipend, and an additional $500 stipend to help cover healthcare, childcare, tuition, or other life needs.

How to Apply

Applications are due October 1, 2025. Full eligibility details, requirements, and the online application form can be found at njtheatrealliance.org/career-accelerator.