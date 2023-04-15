Antoinette LaVecchia to Replace Elena Shaddow in Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's THE ROSE TATTOO

Replacing Elena Shaddow in the role of Serafina Delle Rose, award-winning actress and veteran of stage and screen, Antoinette Lavecchia will join the cast of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's upcoming production of Tennessee William's The Rose Tattoo.

Ms. LaVecchia was born in southern Italy and has had this role on her "want-to-do list" for many years. The production begins previews on May 31st and runs through June 18th. Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.

Antoinette Lavecchia's Broadway credits include Torch Song and A View From The Bridge. She has appeared in many other productions in New York City including shows at Playwrights Horizons, the Mint, Manhattan Theatre Club, Primary Stages, 59E59, and The Cherry Lane Theatre. She has also performed in prominent regional theatres across America including Hartford Stage, The Old Globe, Cleveland Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Two River Theatre. Her Off-Broadway and regional theatre credits have earned her multiple awards. Along with theatre, she has worked on numerous television shows and films including the Mad About You 2019 reboot, Bull, The Deuce, FBI, Blindspot, L&O: SVU, Blue Bloods, and The Sopranos. Ms. LaVecchia has also received a Fox Fellowship award, Drama League Fellowship, and she is a member of the Dramatist's Guild.

The Rose Tattoo

By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Bonnie J. Monte

Dates:

May 31 - June 18, 2023; a full performance calendar can be found on the STNJ website.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION: Call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

MAIN STAGE:

F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre

36 Madison Avenue (at Lancaster Road), Madison, NJ

The acclaimed Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is an independent, professional theatre company whose Main Stage is located on the Drew University campus. One of the leading Shakespeare theatres in the nation, it is New Jersey's largest professional theatre company dedicated solely to Shakespeare's canon and other world classics. Through its distinguished productions and education programs, the company strives to illuminate the universal and lasting relevance of the classics for a diverse and contemporary audience.