Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS Will Play Mayo Performing Arts Center From, March 10-March 12

The record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America!

Feb. 07, 2023  
Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS Will Play Mayo Performing Arts Center From, March 10-March 12

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to Morristown's Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 - Sunday, March 12. Tickets are $69-$109.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.

The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre Photo
Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre
Joey Callahan will be headlining the next comedy show at the Comedy Corner at Township Theatre on Saturday February 18 at 9:00 PM. Joey has performed at comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Roxey Ballet to Present JOURNEY BACK TO THE 80s This April Photo
Roxey Ballet to Present JOURNEY BACK TO THE 80s This April
Roxey Ballet will present Journey Back to the 80s in April. Whether you're nostalgic for the music of the 1980s or are discovering it for the first time, one thing is for certain: Roxey Ballet's newest production will have you dancing in your seats.
Review: CLYDE’S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play Photo
Review: CLYDE’S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play
George Street Playhouse (GSP) is presenting the lively and moving comedy, 'Clyde’s' through February 19th.
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre
The enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style. The Secret Garden will be presented on weekends from February 3 - 19, with a total of 12 performances. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township TheatreCome In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre
February 7, 2023

Joey Callahan will be headlining the next comedy show at the Comedy Corner at Township Theatre on Saturday February 18 at 9:00 PM. Joey has performed at comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain TheatreTHE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre
February 7, 2023

The enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style. The Secret Garden will be presented on weekends from February 3 - 19, with a total of 12 performances. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.
THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to the New Jersey Repertory CompanyTHE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to the New Jersey Repertory Company
February 7, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company will present The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project written by John Jiler and directed by Margarett Perry. The play stars John Jiler and clarinetist, Lee Odom. Performances run March 9 through April 2, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm
ONLY HUMAN Comes to Vivid Stage This MonthONLY HUMAN Comes to Vivid Stage This Month
February 7, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present Only Human: Stories of Connection from February 23 through March 5. The evening is made up of seven short plays by the playwrights Barbara Blumenthal-Erlich, Laura Ekstrand, Steve Harper, Stephen Kaplan, Mark Harvey Levine, Matthew Weaver and David Lee White.
Leading Artists Perform, Discuss, and Celebrate Author Philip Roth at Weekend-Long Festival Next MonthLeading Artists Perform, Discuss, and Celebrate Author Philip Roth at Weekend-Long Festival Next Month
February 7, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the anchor cultural institution for the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey, in collaboration with the Newark Public Library, will present PHILIP ROTH UNBOUND, a weekend-long festival that will celebrate, challenge and explore the life, legacy and work of novelist and Newark-native Philip Roth, on what would have been his 90th birthday weekend.  
share