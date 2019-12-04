Ami Brabson's Cabaret A CHANGE IS GONNA COME Opens Friday at Luna Stage

For two weeks only Luna Stage will present Ami Brabson's newest cabaret A Change is Gonna Come. The show opens this Friday, December 6th at 8pm and runs through Sunday December 15. Tickets for this powerful blending of story and song, featuring a live band on Luna's MainStage, are available now at LunaStage.org.

The one-woman show combines storytelling, poetry, and song to reflect on the inevitable changes in our lives and the self discovery that often follows. The loss of a parent, the demolition of a house, and the discovery of political passions all inspire reflection, music, and ultimately, hope.

A South Orange resident, Brabson most recently starred in American Son at Theaterworks Hartford, where she was described as giving a "superior, layered performance" that "outperforms Broadway." (Journal Enquirer)

Brabson's previous one-woman show, Phenomenal Women, played to critical acclaim at Luna in 2017, before touring to Manhattan's Metropolitan Room, the Baltimore Theatre Project, and Havre de Grace Opera House.

A Change Is Gonna Come will be directed by Luna's Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith, who recently directed Luna's critically acclaimed production of Mrs. Stern Wanders The Prussian State Library.

Brabson's band features Corey Wachala on piano, Colleen Clark on drums, and Joe Bussey on bass. A Change Is Gonna Come was created in collaboration with Corinna Sowers Adler.

Performances of A Change is Gonna Come will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $30 ($25 for Luna Season Passholders) and are available at LunaStage.org or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111. A special benefit performance and gala reception will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 8pm.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You