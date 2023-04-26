Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  

The play-within-a-play is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  

Get ready for the zany comedy, "Play On!" by Rick Abbot, presented by Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College. The play-within-a-play is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta.

The production will take place at the college's Performing Art Center on Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 for students, seniors and US Military. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by visiting Click Here. Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Center is located at One College Hill Road, Newton, NJ.

"I am so proud of the student actors have been working so hard on perfecting the comic bits and understanding the complexities of being two characters in the play-within-the play," remarked Ognibene. "Audiences are also going to be wowed by the set that we are creating. You literally feel as if you are in a parlor of a mansion. Tye Palmer and the set crew have worked countless hours creating this dazzling set!"

The cast includes students from Sussex County Community College. The hilarious comedy is about a community theater producing a show called 'Murder Most Foul,' - that has no relation with Agatha Christie's novel with the same title - when amateur playwright Phyllis Montague (played by Emma Muth of Sparta) creates havoc on the production by changing the script two days prior to the premiere of the show. The director Gerry Dunbar (played by Isabella Cruz of Vernon) and stage manager Aggie Manville (played by Michelle Dester of Vernon) try to keep the cast calm, while managing the high expectations of Phyllis. What could go wrong? Just about everything! Not only does Phyllis drop the bomb with 7 new pages to the script, she interferes with the sound cues that Louise Peary (played by Morgan Burke of Vernon) worked on for months! And the underlying question is whether there is even a murder in the play!

The remaining cast of "Play On!" includes Henry Benish / Lord Dudley (played by Leo Watson of Stillwater), Polly Benish / Lady Margaret (played by by Dana Nigro of Stillwater), Saul Watson / Doctor Rex Forbes (played by Nicolas Galloza of Hopatcong), Billy Carewe / Stephen Sellers (played by Colin O'Sullivan of Hopatcong), Violet Imbry / Diana Lassiter (played by Aurelia Shanga of Mount Olive; and Marla Smitty Smith / Doris the Maid (played by Samantha Wolujczyk of Vernon).

The production team includes stage manager Jess Dooley of Hopatcong; assistant director Tessa Gori of Sparta; assistant stage manager Emily Rennie of Hopatcong; technical director Tye Palmer of Bushkill, PA; costume designer Staci Cocuzza of Hopatcong; lighting designer Jaime Boyle of Vernon; sound designer Jake Jackson of Washington; sound mixer Tim O'Connor of Milford, PA; set crew Bill Ognibene of Sparta, Walter Stanek of Byram, Scott Rogoff of Sparta, and Phil Cocilovo of Montague.

To learn more about the Theater Program at SCCC, visit https://sussex.edu. "Play On!" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.




Meet The Artist New Play Readings Come to Vivid Stage Photo
Meet The Artist New Play Readings Come to Vivid Stage
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present its annual Meet the Artist new play reading series on Wednesdays, May 3, 17, 24 and 31. All readings will take place at the Summit Public Library, 75 Maple Street, at 7 pm.
 Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents ARCHITECTS OF DANCE in May Photo
 Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents ARCHITECTS OF DANCE in May
 Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), the Jersey Shore's professional ballet company, will present a one-night-only special event, “Architects of Dance,” featuring the Company in choreography by some of the greatest modern dancers of our time who will also perform on the program, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., in the Atrium at Bell Works Studio in Holmdel, New Jersey.
The Gyro Project In Fort Lee Set To Open In June Photo
The Gyro Project In Fort Lee Set To Open In June
The Gyro Project is a new elevated Greek fast-casual concept curated by Englewood Cliffs residents George Tenedios, founder of Manhattan's most popular salad chain, fresh&co, and Spiro Kokkosis, owner of several Times Square staples such as Majestic Deli, Premier Deli, and The Times Eatery. 
Luna Stage Presents the World Premiere of TWO ELIZAS, May 4- May 14 Photo
Luna Stage Presents the World Premiere of TWO ELIZAS, May 4- May 14
Luna Stage has announced the World Premiere of Two Elizas, which will appear on Luna's MainStage for a two-week run May 4-14.

More Hot Stories For You


NJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, And MoreNJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, And More
April 26, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and the Smart Family Foundation; David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini has announced the 2023/24 Classical Performances.
Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  
April 26, 2023

Get ready for the zany comedy, “Play On!” by Rick Abbot, presented by Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College. The play-within-a-play is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta.
Crossroads Theatre Company Announces The 2023 SPRING FESTIVAL Lineup With The World Premiere Of STARCHILDCrossroads Theatre Company Announces The 2023 SPRING FESTIVAL Lineup With The World Premiere Of STARCHILD
April 26, 2023

The Spring Festival returns to Crossroads Theatre Company, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) and runs through June 11, 2023.
The Spring Festival Returns To Crossroads Theatre With World Premieres From Beyonce's Former, New Artists And More!The Spring Festival Returns To Crossroads Theatre With World Premieres From Beyonce's Former, New Artists And More!
April 26, 2023

The Spring Festival returns to Crossroads Theatre Company, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) and runs through June 11, 2023.
Meet The Artist New Play Readings Come to Vivid StageMeet The Artist New Play Readings Come to Vivid Stage
April 26, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present its annual Meet the Artist new play reading series on Wednesdays, May 3, 17, 24 and 31. All readings will take place at the Summit Public Library, 75 Maple Street, at 7 pm.
share