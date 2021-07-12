All Youth Production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to be Presented at The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage will present their last Studio Series of the 39th season, William Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, in person July 15-17 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:00PM) and virtually for unlimited streaming July 18-25. A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is adapted by Stephen L. Fredericks, The Growing Stage's Founder/Executive Director.

This production is directed by Cara Scalera, The Growing Stage's Production Manager and Teaching Artist.

This abridged version of William Shakespeare's comedic classic introduces us to Oberon, king of the fairies, who's quarreling with his queen, Titania. Oberon sends his mischievous servant, Puck, to get a flower whose juice, when placed on the eyelid while asleep, has the power to make people fall in love with the first creature they see. Meanwhile, Puck stumbles upon some of the town's local artisans rehearsing a play in the woods and decides to play a hilarious trick on them. But when the power of the magical flower thwarts Oberon's plan, hi-jinks ensue.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is an all youth, all female production featuring 13 young performers hailing from Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties. This production is a part of our Studio Presentation Series. This series, initiated in the fall of 2009, has succeeded in engaging both patrons and artists. Targeted for specific-aged audiences rather than the wide-reaching family fare of the Main Stage, the series provides community artists with a unique opportunity to participate in the creative process of "trying out" new, more experimental works under the direction of our professional artists. This program allows our company to both cultivate new talent and challenge audiences.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM tickets are $10 per person for in person performances. Streaming links are $10 per link. To make a purchase, visit www.growingstage.com or call the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946.