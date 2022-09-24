Algonquin Reunites MAN OF LA MANCHA Cast and Creative Team for 10th Anniversary Production

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its fall musical, Man of La Mancha. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 14 through October 23. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Based on The Adventures of Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha is a remarkable, poignant and moving musical that was one of the first shows to musicalize a piece of historical literature. At times both inspiring and thought provoking, the story will warm the heart of everyone whose spirits were ever raised by the prospect of a victory by the underdog. The score is a musical delight, and contains one of the most moving moments in musical theatre as Don Quixote relates his personal credo in "The Impossible Dream."



Algonquin Arts Theatre produced the musical in 2011 where it received high praise from critics and audiences. Now, more than a decade later, the theatre brings back the creative team, designers and 85% of the cast to recreate this acclaimed production.



"This really is a special show for many people on the production team, the staff of the theatre, and the cast itself," said Gina Lupi, the director of Man of La Mancha. "For many of us, it was the first time we were able to perform on the Algonquin stage, and it is quite literally the production that made this theatre our home."

The cast for Man of La Mancha includes:

Jan Topoleski (Don Quixote/Cervantes) is thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin stage. He was last seen as Salieri in Amadeus. Other favorite roles include The Old Man in A Christmas Story, Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, and King Arthur in Camelot. Directing credits include Noises Off, South Pacific, Carousel, Jekyll & Hyde, and The Producers.



Brendan Flanagan (Sancho Panza) is elated to be a part of Man of La Mancha. He was last seen at the Algonquin in The Who's Tommy as Uncle Ernie and R&H's Cinderella as The King. In the words of Sancho Panza: "for he that falls today may get up tomorrow; unless indeed he chooses to lie in bed, I mean."



Cindy Chait (Aldonza) is thrilled to be back at AAT where audiences may remember her from Kiss Me Kate (Kate). Regional: Into the Woods (The Witch), Assassins (Emma Goldman) at The Eagle Theatre and Sister Act (u/s Sister Mary Theresa) at Walnut Street Theatre. Other favorites: Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Mamma Mia! (Tanya), Fiddler (Golde), Addams Family (Morticia), Drowsy Chaperone (Drowsy Chaperone) and Falsettos (Trina).



Joseph Ficarra (Dr. Carasco/The Duke) is normally found in the back of the house. Joseph is the theatre's production manager, producer, and prop designer. He is thrilled to once again be performing as Doctor Carrasco, the role that first brought him to the Algonquin stage 11 years ago. Previous roles include Cliff in Cabaret, Jigger in Carousel, and Dad, all the time.



David J. Fretz (Innkeeper/Governor) Previous roles include: Anas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Jonas Fogg in Sweeney Todd, Baron Von Strack in Amadeus and The Narrator in Into the Woods.



Gary Alan Powell (Padre) has been acting, singing and dancing since 1960. Fifteen years later he studied acting with Uta Hagen at the HB Studios in NYC. For the next 20 years he performed in numerous theaters in NYC as well as in PA, Maine and Illinois. He performed for 13 years as Scrooge at the Strand Theater and Spring Lake Theater. It means so much to be included in this production which includes many actors he has appeared with numerous times on stage.



Dorothy Shaffer (Antonia) is thrilled to be reprising the role of Antonia in one of her favorite shows with some of her favorite people. She has been seen on the AAT stage in Camelot (Nimue), Forum (Domina), Scrooge (Helen), La Mancha (Antonia). Other credits: Once Upon a Mattress (Larken), Hello Dolly! (Irene Molloy), Baby (Lizzie), Peter Pan (Mrs. Darling), Company (Jenny), Sweeny Todd (Beggar Woman).



Nancy Bembridge (Housekeeper) is thrilled to reprise this role from the 2011 production! Other Algonquin credits include Mother Abbess in Sound of Music and costumes for Pride and Prejudice (2011 Perry Award). Other Favorites: Aunt March in Little Women (2009 Perry, Best Musical); Jack's Mom in Into the Woods and various other character roles throughout NJ. (70 is the new 50!)



Karen Ficarra (Maria) is happy to be back on the Algonquin stage. She was a part of this same production 10 years ago! Other favorite roles at the Algonquin include Lucy in Charlie Brown, Sr. Robert Ann in Nunsense, Mrs. Darling in Peter Pan, Mrs. Mullin in Carousel, Mrs. Cratchit in Scrooge.



Sean Dickinson (Anselmo) is grateful to be back at the Algonquin! Favorite credits include Amadeus (Venticelli), Road Show (Hollis), Jesus Christ Superstar (Peter), and A Chorus Line (Don).



Matthew Johnson (Pedro) is happy to be in his second show at the Algonquin Theatre, and he's incredibly excited to embark on another performance! He has performed in shows such as The Outsiders (Ponyboy), Mary Poppins (Bert), and most recently the Algonquin production of The Who's Tommy (Tommy).



Martin Cordero (Captain of The Inquisition) is honored to be cast in this production. Last seen in The Who's Tommy and 12 Angry Jurors as part of The Main Street Theater Company. Also I'm happy to be back at the Algonquin where I got my start, in the production of Elf: The Musical as the Store Manager.



Darren DeAngelo (Knight of the Mirror Attendant/Guard) is thrilled to be a part of this classic! Prior roles include: Mr. Greenway in Elf: The Musical, Mr. Lawrence in Little Women, Daddy Warbucks in Annie, Father in Children of Eden, Larry in Company, Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls and Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol.



Reilly Shimko (Moor & Horse Dancer) has danced for 18 years and is just starting to make her way into the theatre world. Reilly has done local shows with her dance studio Dance For Joy. Since graduating, she has participated in a few intensives with studios in New York City.



RJ Vandenbrouck (Mulateer/Horse Dancer/ Man of the Inquisition) Previous credits include: Off Broadway: Camp, A new musical (male swing and dance captain). Community: A Chorus Line (Roy, Mark u/s), Newsies (Elmer), Puffs (J.Finch and Zach Smith), Legally Blonde (Carlos and dance captain). Nominations include: 2022 Basie Award nominee for best featured actor in a drama (Puffs).



Andrew Brennan (Knight of the Mirror Attendant/Guard) is excited to be in his first ever show at the Algonquin Theatre. Andrew recently graduated from Manasquan High School where he was part of the drama club and performed in the musicals Big Fish and most recently Grease. He is thrilled to be part of the Man of La Mancha cast and perform again.



Terree Goble (Florinda) is delighted to be back at the Algonquin in Man of La Mancha once again. Other credits include: Scrooge the Musical, Footloose, Company, and Fiddler on the Roof.



Neko Andrejack (Guard) is very excited to be back at on stage after a long absence, and doing this ten-year-reunion show!



The Man of La Mancha creative team includes; Gina Lupi, Director; Kathleen Pearlberg, Choreographer; Robert Sammond, Musical Director; Bethany Pedersen, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Tina Wasielewski, Costume Design; Jan Topoleski, Scenic and Sound Design; Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joe and Karen Ficarra, Prop Design; and Joseph Ficarra, Producer.



Man of La Mancha is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.



ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working

alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.



Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, Manasquan Bank, Sunnyside Manor, the Dodge Foundation, the Provident Bank Foundation and the generosity of other businesses and our patrons.