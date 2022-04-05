Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2022/23 Broadway Series

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 Broadway Series titles. Flying in to start the season is Mary Poppins followed by the theatre's August production of The Who's Tommy. In October, Man of LaMancha returns to the Algonquin Stage. Just in time for the holidays and back by popular demand is A Christmas Story: The Musical based on the 1983 film. In the winter, the theatre will present two plays, Neil Simon's Broadway Bound and Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott. The 2022-2023 season will close with two Algonquin musical premieres, Kinky Boots and Hello, Dolly!



Subscriptions start at just $112 and may be purchased at www.AlgonquinArts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM-3PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



"We are thrilled that audiences are returning to live theater following the pandemic," said Pamela Ward, Executive Director at the Algonquin. "Our 2022-2023 season has productions for the entire family with both Algonquin favorites and premieres."



2022-2023 BROADWAY SERIES

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's



MARY POPPINS (July 16-July 31, 2022)



A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh



One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Everyone's favorite flying nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."



THE WHO'S TOMMY (August 12-August 21, 2022)



Book by Des McAnuff & Pete Townshend

Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend

Additional Music and Lyrics by John Entwistle & Keith Moon



A smash-hit on both sides of the Atlantic, this powerful tale of a deaf, mute and blind pin-ball player who becomes an international messiah now bursts onto the stage in this multi-award winning adaptation of the original chart-topping rock album. Hit songs include "Pinball Wizard" and "See Me, Touch Me."



MAN OF LA MANCHA (October 14-October 23, 2022)



Written by Dale Wasserman

Music by Mitch Leigh

Lyrics by Joe Darion

Original production directed by Albert Marie



Based on The Adventures of Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha is a remarkable, poignant and moving musical that was one of the first shows to musicalize a piece of historical literature. At times both inspiring and thought provoking, the story will warm the heart of everyone whose spirits were ever raised by the prospect of a victory by the underdog. The score is a musical delight, and contains one of the most moving moments in musical theatre as Don Quixote relates his personal credo in "The Impossible Dream."



A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL (December 3-December 18, 2022)



Book by Joseph Robinette

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul



From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.



BROADWAY BOUND by Neil Simon (January 20-January 29, 2023)



Following Brighton Beach Memoirs and Biloxi Blues, this is the poignant and funny conclusion of Neil Simon's semi-autobiographical Eugene trilogy. Eugene and his brother Stanley are trying to break into the world of professional comedy writing, while coping with their parents' messy and gut-wrenching split. When their material is broadcast on the radio for the first time, the rest of the family is upset to hear a comedic rendition of their own trials and tribulations. How will Eugene and his brother balance their loyalties to their family and to their art?



WAIT UNTIL DARK by Frederick Knott (February 18-February 26, 2023)





Murder, secret identities, and a switchblade named Geraldine set the stage for this white-knuckle thriller that will have you sleeping with the lights on. In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.



KINKY BOOTS (March 24-April 2, 2023)



Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music & Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell

Based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots

Written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth



Kinky Boots is the winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Based on the 2005 film of the same title and true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common-or so they think! Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! In the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.



HELLO, DOLLY! (May 6-May 21, 2023)



Book by Michael Stewart

Music & Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder

Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion



Jerry Herman's energetic Hello, Dolly! is a musical filled with charisma and with heart. Matchmaker Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler --but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish. Full of humor, romance, and exquisite dancing, Hello, Dolly! is the classic that everyone needs to see.



Individual tickets are already on sale for Algonquin's summer productions of Mary Poppins and The Who's Tommy. Non-subscriber tickets will be available for the rest of the 2022-2023 season this June.



Currently at Algonquin Arts Theatre is Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella running now through April 10, 2022. The final production of Algonquin's 2021-2022 is the hit musical Into the Woods running May 7 through the 27. Tickets for both productions start at just $25 and may be purchased online at www.AlgonquinArts.org or by calling 732-528-9211.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.