ANNE Comes to MMT This Weekend

Music Mountain Theatre will present the record-breaking, hit musical on its mainstage. Under the Direction of Co-Artistic Director Louis Palena, the Music Direction of Sue Den Outer, and the Choreography of Palena and Co-Artistic Director Jordan Brennan, this popular family musical based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," runs for 16 performances only.

After premiering at the Goodspeed Opera House in 1976, Annie opened on Broadway the following year, won seven Tony Awards including "Best Musical" and became an instant classic. Depicting real-life situations of the Great Depression in New York City, it is the story of a lovable little red-haired orphan who outsmarts her greedy orphanage matron, Miss Hannigan, and wins an invitation to stay at billionaire business mogul, Oliver Warbucks' mansion for Christmas. Young Jamyson Bultemeier of New Hope, PA and Stevie Sanderson-Bowden of Pennington, NJ share the role of the famous orphan, alternating weekends. They play protagonist to powerhouse stage veteran, Erin Looney, as Miss Hannigan. Rounding out the cast is Donald Hallcom as Oliver Warbucks, Jennifer Fischer as Grace Farrell, Jeff Stephens as Rooster Hannigan, Jaimie Geddes as Lily St. Regis, and stage pup Russell Bultemeier as Sandy. Including all the hits you know and love; "Tomorrow," "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street," "N.Y.C.," and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" - Annie is the premier Fall musical event!

Tickets are $25, with discounts are available for seniors, students, and military with ID. Performances play at 8pm on Friday and Saturday nights, with 3pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. For additional information and reservations, contact the box office at (609) 397-3337 or visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org.





