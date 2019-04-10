ANIMANIACS IN CONCERT! Starring Voice Legend Rob Paulsen Heads To Union County Performing Arts Center

Legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen, who has delighted generations of animation fanatics with his signature roles in "Pinky and the Brain," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and other film and television projects, will be joined by "Animaniacs" composer Randy Rogel in "Animaniacs in Concert!" at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, New Jersey on Saturday, May 18th at 7:00 PM and is open to all ages. The show will feature a full orchestra as they perform more than a dozen songs from the 90's hit show.

"Animaniacs in Concert!" features live music and voice work from Paulsen and music from Rogel while beloved "Animaniacs" cartoons are screened. The show has hopscotched around the country with shows in St. Charles, IL; Arlington, TX; Tucson, AZ; Long Island, NY; Grayslake, IL; Santa Clarita, CA, Downey, CA, San Francisco, CA, Danbury, CT, New York City, Houston, TX, Seattle, WA, Portland, OR, Fort Collins, CO and Boston, MA.

For Paulsen, the return to work is a triumph. Diagnosed with throat cancer almost two years ago, Paulsen only told a few friends and professional colleagues, facing the possibility that his three-decades long career might be over forever. But for a man of a hundred voices who suffered literally and figuratively in silence, he's on the mend, cancer free, and ready to get back to work.

Grateful for his new lease on life, Paulsen continues to make countless charity appearances and is beginning work on a memoir about his challenges recovering from a career-threatening diagnosis. With a voice that spans generations of cartoon fans, Paulsen is still ready to bring joy and laughter into people's lives, his passion for his work now even stronger than ever. His memoir, "Voice Lessons," from Start Publishing will be released on October 8th, 2019.

Union County Performing Arts Center is Located at 1601 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ 07065. The show will take place on UCPAC Mainstage at 7:00 PM and is open to all ages. Ticket prices range from $22-$50. To purchase tickets please visit: https://bit.ly/2E0vIHg

For more information on the venue please visit: http://www.ucpac.org

For more information on the show please visit: http://animaniacslive.com





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You