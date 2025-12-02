ALL YOU NEED IS GEORGE to Bring George Harrison’s Music to The Newton Theatre in March 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Newton Theatre will present ALL YOU NEED IS GEORGE – AN ALL-STAR CELEBRATION OF George Harrison on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

The concert will highlight Harrison’s contributions to The Beatles, his solo work beginning with All Things Must Pass, and his later collaborations including The Traveling Wilburys. The event will assemble a group of American and Canadian artists performing Harrison’s catalogue on stage. The ensemble will include Gil Assayas, Jackie Greene, Steve Kimock, Pete Lavezzoli, Reed Mathis, and Berry Duane Oakley.

The performance will take place at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey.

The performance will mark the first North American tour in more than five decades devoted to Harrison’s music. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 5 at 10 a.m. Reserved seating will start at $52.50. Theatre members will have access to a presale on Thursday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.