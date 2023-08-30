A GOOD DAY Comes to Shawnee Playhouse

Performances run September 9-24.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo 2 Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November Photo 3 IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour
Cast and Creative Team Announced for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Algonquin Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Announced for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Algonquin

A GOOD DAY Comes to Shawnee Playhouse

A Good Day, an original and uplifting musical, by playwright/composer, Eric B. Sirota, will be presented by The Shawnee Playhouse from September 9th through September 24th. Directed by Midge McClosky, this authentic musical illuminates the therapeutic and healing powers of music, art and movement on the splintered and fragmented lives of two families that are intertwined through past loves and tragic losses. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance highlights the importance of creative expression on the human experience, as the characters attempt to navigate their fractured existences through the incessant ripple effects and impact that Alzheimer's Disease and the loss of a loved one have on those around them.

This musical centers on long forgotten moments and passions that are reawakened for a widowed artist, Sam, who is thrust back into the life of Suzanna, his childhood girlfriend, his first love, his muse, a cellist who spurned him over 50 years ago, and whose mind is declining from the effects of Alzheimer's disease. After the death of their mother, Sam’s grown children have aspirations that their father, immobilized by grief, will find the desire to paint again. Simultaneously, Suzanna’s grown children long for their mother to speak their names and remember who they are. Through a chance discovery, both journeys become woven together, and the heartfelt impact that it has upon everyone is simply cathartic and inspirational, where both families can dare to imagine the possibility of a good day.

The Shawnee Playhouse’s production of A Good Day will feature top talent from the Tri-State area. This stellar cast stars Dirk Marks as Sam, Maureen Card as Suzanna, Marissa Rachjaibun as Sophie, Erik Sparks as David, Ben Salinas as Paul, and Krista Hulsizer as Margaret. Supporting cast includes Julia Hodnik as Anne, Luke Swierczek as Michael, Laurel Cameron as Young Suzanna, Gaetano Stone as Young Sam. 

The production crew for A Good Day includes a veteran team: Midge McClosky (Executive Director of The Shawnee Playhouse) is the director of this production; Todd Deen, music director and pianist,; Ethan Custard on cello; Jack Tang, choreographer; Krista Hulsizer, stage manager; Marissa Rachjaibun, set designer and scenic painter; Cara London, specialty scenic painter; and Eric Uhler, Grant Wagner, and Ryan Cook will be in charge of set construction. 

The book, music and lyrics were written by Eric B. Sirota (EricSirota.com). He studied musical composition in college and is also an established and highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. A Good Day is his fifth full-length musical. His first, Frankenstein, a sweeping romantic musical based on Mary Shelley’s novel, played Off-Broadway in New York for three years, and was then adapted for screen and is now streaming on-demand. His musical “Your Name on My Lips” had two productions at Theatre for the New City in NY, where Sirota was a resident playwright. 

Eric Sirota’s father had Alzheimer’s, and in his last years, the only way to reach him was through music, singing songs he knew earlier in life. “I decided I wanted to write a musical touching on the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind,” said Sirota. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau Orquevaux residency, and there he wrote A Good Day. 

It was initially developed during the pandemic with virtual readings, dramaturgy and workshops, and this past December, Write Act Repertory presented a staged-reading at the Actors Temple Theatre in NYC. Last year, A Good Day was the winner of the Shawnee Playwrights Series, where two of Sirota’s other musicals had previously been finalists; and A Good Day continues its development with this showcase production.

Showtimes and dates are as follows:

2 pm: September 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th

8 pm: September 9th, 16th, and 23rd

$19.00 Adult, $16.00 Senior, $12.00 Children under 17 years old

For information or to reserve tickets, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at (570) 421-5093. 

The theatre is located at 552 River Rd., Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit their website at www.theshawneeplayhouse.com.

A Good Day's website: AGoodDayMusical.com




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
East Lynne Theater Co. Concludes Mainstage Season With A Rotating Cast In LOVE LETTERS Photo
East Lynne Theater Co. Concludes Mainstage Season With A Rotating Cast In LOVE LETTERS

Before East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) revs up its fall lineup, the curtain prepares to close on its summer 2023 Mainstage Season with a six-week run of A. R. Gurney's “Love Letters”– but with a twist. From Sept. 6 to Oct. 14, the play will be performed by a real-life couple with a connection each of the six weeks: three married couples, an engaged duo, and two pairs who share a romantic past. 

2
TRACY JONES Comes to Art House in October Photo
TRACY JONES Comes to Art House in October

Art House Production presents the New Jersey premiere of Stephen Kaplan’s play Tracy Jones, directed by Alex Tobey.

3
Interview: Director, Steve Bell and RENT at Bergen County Players 9/9 to 10/14 Photo
Interview: Director, Steve Bell and RENT at Bergen County Players 9/9 to 10/14

Bergen County Players (BCP) will open its 91st season on September 9 with Jonathan Larson’s RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning rock musical that shaped a generation of audiences. We had the opportunity to interview Steve Bell who directs the production.

4
Fall 23 Performing Arts Class Registration Opens At The Black Box Of Englewood Photo
Fall '23 Performing Arts Class Registration Opens At The Black Box Of Englewood

Since 2007, Black Box Studios has offered proprietary, uniquely collaborative theater workshops for performing arts students of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels throughout Bergen County and beyond. The upcoming 2023-24 season brings an exciting array of options for kids, teens, and adults.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RING RING! It's the Libertine Belle Murder Musical
Gateway Playhouse (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruth Reinhardt Conducts Bartók & Mendelssohn
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adelphi Orchestra - The Viennese Masters
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (11/05-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy Night Fundraiser
Surflight Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/16-3/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ELF: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You