A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

A Christmas Carol is a holiday tradition at Music Mountain Theatre! Performances begin on November 26th and will play on weekends through December 12th. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays & Sundays at 3:00 PM.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than happiness. But, on Christmas Eve, he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts lead him through his Past, Present and Future.

This spectacular adaptation of Dickens most well-known story proved its staying power with a decade-long run at Madison Square Garden and is presented for the 11th time at Music Mountain Theatre. The show's story speaks to every generation and is sure to put you in the spirit of the season!=

Back for his 11th year, David Whiteman leads the 57 person cast as he reprises the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Jordan Brennan, Louis Palena, Denise Carr, Lucy Fisher, Gary Garafola, Jill Gibilisco, Michele Lazarczyk and McAfee Madding also return for their 11th time in the production. Newcomer Sam Chase, a 7 year old from Bucks County, joins the cast as Tiny Tim.

At the December 11th performance audience members are encouraged to wear their best Ugly Holiday Sweater to the show and participate in the Ugly Sweater Contest during intermission. A winner will be selected by applause and receive a trophy!

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required for audience members.

For more information on the theatre's safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey

