9th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Comes to The Triad, October 11

“Tomatoes Got Talent,” the popular contest for women over 40, who are not currently performing pros, and have day jobs, returns this year, but with a twist! 12 finalists from the past eight years of shows have been asked back to take part in the 9th annual “Tomatoes Got Talent” contest on Wednesday October 11, at 7pm at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street.

The 12 stand-out performers, each of whom was a finalist, but didn't win, will return for a second chance. Four of the contestants will be selected to perform in the 10th anniversary show in 2024, along with the eight past winners, to crown the Tomatoes Got Talent Superstar!

The event is co-produced and hosted by Randie Levine-Miller, along with Cheryl Benton, Founder/Publisher of thethreetomatoes.com Newsletter (for women who aren't kids!).

This year's blue-ribbon jury consists of the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award nominated veteran actress Penny Fuller; the Tony Award-winning producer Pat Addiss; and 8-time Tony Award winning producer Rose Caiola, (most recently producer/co-writer “Rock & Roll Man”).

Open to talented women over 40 who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, “Tomatoes Got Talent” is sponsored by the women's lifestyle media company Thethreetomatoes.com.

Special guest performers are Edna Kaufmann, who was a 2014 runner-up, and, who continues, at 90, to produce and perform; and two-time MAC award nominee Susan Mack (best female vocalist award nominee in 2019, and again in 2022 for her “Music in the Air” show at Birdland). Mack, who has had a successful career in finance has become a much lauded cabaret performer and was a 2016 finalist. Levine-Miller will also perform. The show's music director is Paul Chamlin.

Tickets, which are $40, are now on sale at Click Here

The event will be live-streamed for $25 per live-stream. For livestream tickets, visit www.thethreetomatoes.com.

This year's crop of talented tomatoes participating include:

Lee Ann Brill is assistant director of purchasing for Stony Brook Dental Schoo

Mary Calamia is a psychotherapist in private practice.

Maggie Determann is the membership director for a non-profit.

Camille Diamond is the director of a community center that serves children and families.

Evangeline Johns is an 86-year-old blues singer who was a market researcher for CBS.

Dr. Alice Levine, MD is a leading endocrinologist and researcher at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Kelli Maguire works at a Manhattan youth center.

Alicia Moss is a former dog daycare owner and jewelry designer.

Roe Piccoli is a psychotherapist in private practice.

Mary Roesler is a legal secretary by day.

Merrill Stone is a gerontologist and grief counselor.

Cathy Szabo runs a seafood catering business and sometimes even wears a lobster costume!

Randie Levine-Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical events. Her monthly “Randie's Roundtables” at Sardi's, bring together theater folks for story-filled, off-the-record lunches. Her theater column, “Broadway Babe,” distributed by Click Here and www.theaterlife.com, uncovers amazing entertaininment videos (many are nostalgic) to which she adds her own, often hilarious anecdotes.

Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton is growing The Three Tomatoes media franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through their web site and online newsletter Thethreetomatoes.com (“The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids”) she cheers on women to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures at any age.

