3rd Annual KIDS' ARTS BASH Expands to Multiple Venues in Burlington City

Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts is kicking off Week of the Young Child with the BIGGEST Kids' Arts Bash yet. Set to take place Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 1 PM - 5 PM, the 3rd annual bash is a multi-venue celebration in collaboration with the Burlington County Historical Society, Burlington Antiques Emporium, and The Dime.
Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with creativity and entertainment, featuring a diverse lineup of guest artists and activities:
Hip Hop Fundamentals – An award-winning team of professional Breakers committed to providing engaging and impactful Hip Hop education.
Two of a Kind – The dynamic duo of David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans, known for their interactive music performances for children and families.
Shelli Buttons, Circus Artist – A talented aerialist and circus artist who will captivate audiences with her high-flying performances.
Ants on a Log – A folksy duo offering playful and socially conscious songs that delight audiences of all ages.
Big Idea Committee – An award-winning duo blending musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals to engage BIG Thinkers in the power (and fun!) of their ideas.
Johnny Shortcake Show – It's the Johnny Shortcake Show - Seriously silly soul music for kids!
Michael and the Rockness Monsters Duo – An energetic and creative musical act that inspires kids to dance, sing, and rock out.
Nettie Nana and Friends – An NJEA award-winning puppeteer company educating children through the wacky world of puppets!
In addition to these performances, attendees can participate in a variety of hands-on activities, including:
Face painting & balloon animals
Cookie decorating with JB Bakery!
Dress-up and photo booths
Live painting demonstrations
Mosaic arts
Swing Painting
Karaoke
A community graffiti mural
Box City Craft
Scavenger hunt + prizes
A selection of vendors will also be present, including the UMMM Ice Cream truck, offering treats to satisfy every sweet tooth.
This free community event is designed to inspire and engage children and their families in the arts. Attendees are welcome to stay for the entire afternoon or drop in for specific activities. Advanced registration is highly encouraged to ensure a spot at this exciting event.
For more information and to register, please visit www.lyceumhallarts.com.
