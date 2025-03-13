3rd Annual KIDS' ARTS BASH Expands to Multiple Venues in Burlington City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts is kicking off Week of the Young Child with the BIGGEST Kids' Arts Bash yet. Set to take place Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 1 PM - 5 PM, the 3rd annual bash is a multi-venue celebration in collaboration with the Burlington County Historical Society, Burlington Antiques Emporium, and The Dime.

Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with creativity and entertainment, featuring a diverse lineup of guest artists and activities:

In addition to these performances, attendees can participate in a variety of hands-on activities, including:

Face painting & balloon animals

Cookie decorating with JB Bakery!

Dress-up and photo booths

Live painting demonstrations

Mosaic arts

Swing Painting

Karaoke

A community graffiti mural

Box City Craft

Scavenger hunt + prizes

A selection of vendors will also be present, including the UMMM Ice Cream truck, offering treats to satisfy every sweet tooth.

This free community event is designed to inspire and engage children and their families in the arts. Attendees are welcome to stay for the entire afternoon or drop in for specific activities. Advanced registration is highly encouraged to ensure a spot at this exciting event.

For more information and to register, please visit www.lyceumhallarts.com.

