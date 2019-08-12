10 Hairy Legs Dèbuts As Cameo Artists For Public Works' Musical Adaptation Of HERCULES

10 Hairy Legs, the male repertory dance company, will make its dèbut with Public Works' Musical Adaptation of HERCULES at NYC's time-honored summer performing arts space, the Delacorte Theater, as cameo artists for this new production. Performance time is 8:00 pm. There are two ways to access free tickets: through an advance digital lottery and entering an in-person standby lottery. Links for more information on those can be found on the HERCULES website.

10 Hairy Legs Artistic Director Randy James noted, "We are pleased to follow the momentum of our sold out New York Season in June with this partnership with one of the country's most esteemed theatrical institutions. The men of 10HL are known and respected for their ability to master a vast range of movement styles. We welcome the opportunity to work with this outstanding team of creators, while helping to fulfill the mission of Public Works."

In addition to current members of the company Alex Biegelson, Robert Mark Burke, Derek Crescenti, Jared McAboy, Will Tomaskovic and Michael Wang, guest artists Vernon Brooks, Alessandro Cottone

Divine Garland, Brandon Jones, Jose La Paz Rodriguez and Kenneth Montes de Oca join the project to present 24 legs.





