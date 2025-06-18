WAITING FOR GODOT and More Set for The Players’ Ring Theatre 2025–2026 Mainstage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Players’ Ring Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 Mainstage season—a mix of classics, world premieres, and boundary-pushing contemporary plays.

The season was curated through the Ring’s annual “Ring-Toss,” a community event where local playwrights, directors, and performers pitch their dream projects in front of a supportive audience of fellow artists. This year’s process yielded 93 submissions and has resulted in a dynamic lineup of 10 productions that reflect both the theatre’s grassroots spirit and growing professional ambitions.

“It’s pretty remarkable and inspiring to realize how far the Players' Ring has come,” said Executive Director Margherita Giacobbi. “We’ve evolved from a volunteer-run space into a professionally staffed theatre, all while staying rooted in our founders’ mission: creating a safe space for artists to take risks.”

Board member and Artistic Committee chair Shonni Holmes praised the democratic spirit of the submission process. “We received works that honored our history and boldly represented the broader Seacoast community,” she said. “The result is a season that is as thoughtful as it is daring.”

Highlights of the 2025–26 season include Samuel Beckett’s tragicomic classic Waiting for Godot, a Halloween-ready world premiere adaptation of The Man Who Laughs, and Dennis Kelly’s riveting solo play Girls and Boys. Other titles span Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, the regional premiere of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Children, and a new family drama Enid’s Mill by Martha Douglas-Osmundson. Holiday offerings include the return of A Christmas Carol and the seasonal favorite Ye Merry Gentlemen. The season concludes with Kate Hamill’s farcical feminist take on Emma, in collaboration with RGC Theatre.

World premieres this season include:

The Man Who Laughs, adapted and directed by Peter Josephson

Seeing Violet by Peter Snoad, exploring the legacy of slavery in New England

Enid’s Mill by Martha Douglas-Osmundson, a warm-hearted family drama

In addition to its theatrical programming, the Ring continues to expand its community engagement, education efforts, and donor-supported initiatives such as the new “Production Champion” program, which offers behind-the-scenes access for supporters.

The Ring’s 34th season kicks off September 12, 2025. Season subscriptions and single tickets are available now at www.playersring.org.

2025–2026 Season:

Waiting for Godot – Sept. 12–28

The Man Who Laughs – Oct. 17–Nov. 2

Ye Merry Gentlemen – Nov. 14–30

A Christmas Carol – Dec. 5–28

Seeing Violet – Jan. 9–25

Julius Caesar – Feb. 6–22

Enid’s Mill – March 6–22

Girls and Boys – April 10–19

The Children – May 1–17

Emma – May 29–June 21

For full details, subscription perks, and upcoming summer programming including The Cool Down comedy series, visit playersring.org.

