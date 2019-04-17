Tiffany Jenkins Comes to The Capitol Center For The Arts On Fri, June 21

Wife, mother, author, social media content creator, and recovering addict Tiffany Jenkins will be performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Friday, June 21, 2019. Best known for her blog, Juggling the Jenkins, and hilarious viral Facebook videos, Tiffany speaks shamelessly, openly and honestly about her past and addiction, as well as her struggles with depression and anxiety. Her new live performance show Tiffany Jenkins: This Show Is Awkward AF is an opportunity for her supporters to spend some quality time with Tiffany as she shares stories not-previously covered elsewhere, as well as hang out and answer audience questions in a candid evening full of humor, compassion, and friends.



Tiffany's relatability has contributed to her rapidly growing fanbase, with 2.4 million followers on social media and over 200 million video views to date, proving that her honesty and wit is quickly propelling her beyond a viral sensation to a true inspiration for women and men alike. Tiffany's story of hope, which she chronicled in her story in her newly published book, High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict's Double Life, has had such an overwhelming response that she is ready to tackle her next life goal - traveling the globe, meeting her supporters and making as many people laugh as possible.



Tickets for the June 21 Tiffany Jenkins: This Show Is Awkward AF event are on sale starting Fri, April 19 at $85 | $55 | $45 | $35, including a limited number of VIP meet and greet packages. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at www.ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the CCA's box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11AM to 6PM and Saturdays from 11AM to 2PM.



The award-winning Capitol Center for the Arts (www.ccanh.com) inspires, educates, and entertains audiences by providing a quality venue for the performing arts as well as a wide range of professional-level, artistically-significant presentations. The Center is conveniently located off Rt. 93 in downtown Concord, New Hampshire and is close to several quality restaurants, shopping boutiques, and other area attractions. The facility first opened in 1927 as the Capitol Theatre, a prime stop on the Vaudeville circuit; it later became Concord's premier movie house and concert hall. After closing in 1989, it underwent a multi-million dollar renovation / modernization and reopened in 1995 as the Capitol Center for the Arts. Today, the Capitol Center is home to the 1304-seat Chubb Theatre, the Spotlight Café, The Governor's Hall ballroom, and the Kimball House, a Victorian mansion. Its newest venue, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S Main St, is scheduled to open in June 2019.





