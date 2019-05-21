The Majestic Theatre Presents The Classic Comedy THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

Sheridan Whiteside, having dined at the home of the Stanleys, slips on their doorstep, breaking his hip. A tumultuous six weeks of confinement follow. The Stanley living room is monopolized by the irascible invalid; ex-convicts are invited to meals; and transatlantic calls bring a $784 phone bill. The arrival of strange gifts from his friends further destroys domestic tranquility. It would take a stoical housewife to harbor penguins in her library, an octopus in her cellar, and 10,000 cockroaches in her kitchen.

When Maggie, his secretary, falls in love with the reporter, Bert Jefferson, Whiteside summons a glamorous actress, Lorraine, to win the affections of the young man. Knowing the girl's charms, Maggie enlists the aid of a clever impersonator who, affecting the voice of Lord Bottomley, whom the actress hopes to marry, asks her by phone to return to him and be married.

The ruse almost works, but Whiteside, becoming suspicious, finds that no calls have come through from London. In revenge, Lorraine suggests a three-week rewrite on a play of Bert's in which she feigns great interest. Lake Placid is to furnish the quiet for his inspiration, and she is to be his collaborator. The unexpected arrival of a mummy case, just as the relenting Whiteside is frantically seeking to get rid of Lorraine, furnishes a malicious idea. Tricking her into stepping into the case, he shuts the lid and blackmails his host into having the case carried to the airport, preparatory to a round-the-world cruise. Whiteside departs from the Stanley's home triumphantly, but a second later a crash is heard-he has again slipped and fallen!

Majestic's production is Directed by Kelsey Domeny of Londonderry and stars: Ray Dudley of Gilmanton, Jane LaDuke of Manchester, Don LaDuke of Manchester, Phil Lakaszcyck of Haverhill, MA, Nancy Rosen of Dunbarton, Christine Young of Methuen, MA, Elisha Beavers of Nashua, Melanie Rodrigue of Nashua, Maria Barry of Nashua, Mike Wood of Litchfield, Carole Bilodeau of Epping, Aaron Compagna of Manchester, Pepper Nappo of Derry, Glynn Cosker of Durham, Justin Sheils of Manchester, Karen McGraw of Derry, Pat Delzell of Goffstown, Matt Cessna of Concord and Melissa Groff of Merrimack.

Join us for "The Man Who Came to Dinner" on Fridays June 14 & 21 at 7pm, Saturdays June 15 & 22 at 7pm and Sunday June 23 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.





